The total number of calls received by the unified call center at the Dubai Health Authority since the beginning of the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19” and until March 22 this year has reached one million and 450 thousand and 668 calls, including one million and 20 thousand and 861 calls related to “Covid-19”, including Coronavirus vaccines.

The number of calls that the unified call center received during the peak time during the vaccination campaign reached 38,817 calls per day, a 215% increase over the number of calls received by the center during the height of the pandemic.

The Director of the Customer Happiness Department and the head of the Covid-19 vaccination management team, Fatima Al-Khaja, explained the great efforts made by the authority’s unified call center during the vaccination campaign, including managing and enabling customers to book appointments through multiple channels and ensuring the happiness of customers during the vaccination campaign. Against “Covid-19”.

Al-Khaja pointed to the efforts made by the center to record all the most common inquiries in the voice message that the customer listens to when calling or while waiting, and updating it continuously based on continuous analysis of the number of calls and the nature of inquiries in general.

The Unified Call Center and the employees of the Customer Happiness Department provide many services to customers through various channels, such as responding to various inquiries about the vaccination campaign against “Covid-19”, and managing appointments and initial evaluation to determine the possibility of obtaining the vaccine and other services.





