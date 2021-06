The Dubai Health Authority has made 20 vacancies available in its hospitals and health centers, in medical, technical and administrative specialties, for citizens only, inviting those wishing to join jobs, to send CVs and employment applications on the authority’s website.

The list of vacancies in the medical sector included “Senior Specialist (Endocrinology) at Dubai Hospital, Medical Fitness Specialist in the Medical Fitness Examination Centers Department – District Two, Family Medicine Specialist at Hatta Hospital, Internal Specialist (temporary position), Emergency Specialist (temporary position), Anesthesiologist (Temporary position), Specialist Physician at Al Khawaneej Health Center, Senior Specialist in Obstetrics and Gynecology at Hatta Hospital, and Psychiatric Practitioner at Dubai Diabetes Center.

In the technical field, “Primary care nurse and medical laboratory technician at Al Mamzar Health Center, medical laboratory technician at Hatta Hospital, radiology technician at Dubai Hospital (temporary contract), assistant physiotherapist.”

In the administrative sector, “Senior Administrative Officer at Al Mizhar Health Center, Assistant Administrative Officer at Dubai Airport Health Center, Assistant Administrative Officer at Al Mamzar Center, Assistant Administrative Officer at Al Bida Center, Assistant Administrative Officer at Al Mankhool Health Center, and Information Technology Security Officer (temporary position).”



