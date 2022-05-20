The Dubai Health Authority has issued a circular to all health professionals and health facilities operating within the authority’s jurisdiction and within the framework of its keenness to combat communicable diseases and limit their spread, to protect the individual and society and for the purposes of maintaining public health and in line with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the state in general and the Emirate of Dubai in particular to promote Epidemiological investigation of the emerging monkeypox disease, which has spread in a number of countries.

The circular called on all concerned authorities in the emirate to need early detection and investigation of the disease in order to reduce the risk of its spread, in order to ensure the effective and optimal application of prevention measures and control of potential sources of infection of the disease.

It is noteworthy that “monkeypox” is part of the smallpox family, which was eradicated in 1980, although it still exists with lower transmissibility, milder symptoms and less lethality than before, and the US Food and Drug Administration had approved the first monkeypox vaccine. year 2019.

Symptoms of the disease:

So far, global health officials do not have enough information about how these people have been infected, and there is concern that the virus may spread through the community undetected, possibly through new methods of transmission, as monkeypox usually begins with symptoms that include fever. headache, muscle and back aches, swollen lymph nodes, chills and fatigue, which eventually lead to a rash and painful, fluid-filled blisters on the face, hands and feet. The rash usually appears on the face first, then affects the hands and feet, and tends to develop within one to three days.

“One copy of monkeypox can be fatal, and it may kill up to 10% of infected people,” but the nature of the current infections in Britain was “more mild,” and the disease is under control within two to four weeks.

According to the authority’s circular, the people most susceptible to infection with this disease in West or Central Africa were usually animals, and the transmission of the virus from one body to another requires close contact with body fluids, such as saliva resulting from coughing or pus from pests, so the risk ratio can be considered low. .



