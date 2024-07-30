The Dubai Health Authority announced the opening of registration for the educational care programme for Emirati students “Medicine and Science”, which aims to attract elite high school graduates and university students to study health specialties “human medicine, nursing, midwifery, technical health support specialties, psychology and public health”, through the Mawaheb electronic platform Mawaheb.dha.gov.ae.

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, CEO of the Health Regulation Sector at the Authority, said that the health sector is full of Emirati medical cadres with experience and competence in various specialties. The Authority is keen and works continuously to provide this vital sector with Emirati doctors to assist and support the ongoing transformation and development process. He explained that the “Medicine and Science” program, which the Dubai Health Authority is implementing, is one of the most important programs to attract 12th grade graduates from Emirati students to study medicine and health sciences in their various fields and specialties. He pointed out that since its launch in 2016, the program has succeeded in supporting and sponsoring distinguished students with high school diplomas and university students to complete their university studies in these vital and important fields in line with the country’s directions in general and the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai in particular.

For her part, Director of the Department of Medical Education and Research, Dr. Wadiah Mohammed, explained the conditions for joining the program, which are that the candidate must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates, and have obtained the required percentage and cumulative average, each according to his academic specialization, and must successfully pass the personal interview.

She pointed out that the benefits and incentives provided by the Authority to those joining the programme include covering full tuition fees according to the academic specialisation, and granting the sponsorship student a monthly stipend according to the specialisation, in addition to a computer allowance.

She stated that the Dubai Health Authority received more than 1,500 applications to join the Dubai Health Specialties Program (internship programs, residency programs and fellowship programs) in the private health sector in the Emirate of Dubai during the period from May 29 to July 14, as part of the Authority’s efforts to enhance medical education in the emirate and raise the level of medical competencies working in the health sector.

