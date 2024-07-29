Dubai Health Authority announced the opening of registration for the educational care program for Emirati students “Medicine and Science”, which aims to attract elite high school graduates and university students to study health specialties “human medicine, nursing, midwifery, technical health support specialties, psychology, and public health” through the electronic platform “Mawaheb”. Mawaheb.dha.gov.ae .

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Authority, said that the health sector is full of national medical cadres with experience and competence in various specialties. The Authority is also keen and works continuously to support this vital sector with national doctors to be of assistance and support in the ongoing transformation and development process..

He explained that the “Medicine and Science” programme, which the Dubai Health Authority is implementing, is one of the most important programmes to attract 12th grade graduates from Emirati students to study medicine and health sciences in their various fields and specialisations. He pointed out that the programme, since its launch in 2016, has indeed succeeded in supporting and sponsoring distinguished students with a high school diploma and university students to complete their university studies in these vital and important fields in line with the country’s directions in general and the aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai in particular..

For her part, Dr. Wadiah Mohammed, Director of the Department of Medical Education and Research, explained the conditions for joining the program, which are that the candidate must be a citizen of the United Arab Emirates and have obtained the required percentage and cumulative average, each according to his academic specialization, and must successfully pass the personal interview..

She pointed out that the benefits and incentives provided by the Authority to those enrolled in the program include covering full tuition fees according to the academic specialization and granting the sponsorship student a monthly stipend according to the specialization in addition to the computer allowance..

She pointed out that the Dubai Health Authority received more than 1,500 applications to join the Dubai Health Specialties Program (internship programs, residency programs and fellowship programs) in the private health sector in the Emirate of Dubai during the period from May 29 to July 14, as part of the Authority’s efforts to enhance medical education in the emirate and raise the level of medical competencies working in the health sector..

She also stressed that this number of applications reflects the doctors’ desire and keenness to join the Dubai Health Specialties Program and their keenness to achieve maximum benefit from the distinguished capabilities available in the private health sector, which the Authority considers a strategic partner towards achieving a better health future..

The Authority also offers professional development courses in cooperation with: “ACGME” Which continues throughout the year with the aim of improving the efficiency of the training staff and ensuring the provision of the best level of medical education and training, as 71 doctors obtained a certified trainer certificate during the current year..