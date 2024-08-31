The Dubai Health Authority, in cooperation with Dubai Police, represented by the Resilience Center, implemented the “Strategic Exercise” that aims to measure and evaluate the level of readiness of the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai, and the degree of its ability to absorb and quickly deal with any challenges related to crises, disasters and emergency health cases, as well as the means and mechanisms of communication and dealing with data, proactive steps, decision-making and recovery plans as well.

The strategic exercise was attended by the Director General of the Authority, Awadh Sagheer Al Ketbi; Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Deputy Chairman of the Executive Committee of the Crisis and Disaster Team in the Emirate of Dubai and Director of the General Department of Traffic, Major General Saif Muhair Al Mazrouei; Director of the General Department of Transport and Rescue at Dubai Police, Major General Rashid Khalifa Al Falasi; Assistant Director General for Resources and Support Services Affairs at the General Department of Civil Defence in Dubai, Major General Jamal bin Aadhd Al Muhairi; and Executive Director of the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services, Mishal Julfar.

Dr. Khalid Lootah (Consultant at the Public Health Protection Department at the Health Authority) said that the exercise involves implementing several scenarios in different areas of emergencies and health crises, and is considered a prelude to the field exercise that will be held in the coming period in partnership with the Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Resilience Center.

He pointed out that the exercise is one of the main initiatives that the Authority adopts to implement, and relies on it in the comprehensive assessment of the health sector’s readiness and preparedness to deal with any health crises.

Regarding the initiative’s objectives, he stated that they include defining the roles, tasks and precautionary measures that must be taken to reduce the possibility of a crisis occurring, ensuring the readiness of partners to deal with emergency events, verifying the local risk register and detailed analysis, coordinating efforts between the relevant authorities at the level of the Emirate of Dubai, and measuring the effectiveness of the plans of the specialized teams.

The objectives also include coordination between the leading and supporting bodies in implementing roles and responsibilities to reduce the effects of the crisis and preserve lives and property, developing and enabling decision-makers at various levels to make quick and correct decisions, reviewing assumptions of potential risks and threats, conducting a transformation efficiency test for different levels of readiness, implementing recall plans, and evaluating readiness.

Lotah explained that the Authority has identified a set of basic components to increase the success of the initiative, including clarity of objectives, enhancing preparedness to confront disasters, effective participation of partners, reaching the highest levels of coordination and cooperation with strategic partners, training and qualification of health and administrative cadres in the Authority, and developing plans for innovation and continuous improvement.

For his part, Director of the Resilience Centre at Dubai Police, Brigadier Expert Ahmed Bourguiba, said that our participation in the strategic exercise organised by the Authority with the aim of measuring and evaluating the level of readiness of the health sector in the emirate comes within the framework of the pioneering role of Dubai Police in enhancing and sustaining the joint integrated work between the relevant authorities, and because the Resilience Centre at Dubai Police has a fundamental, central and pivotal role in managing the operations of confronting challenges related to crises and disasters of various types, including health, as it has high experience and efficiency in supporting various parties to implement joint scenarios and exchange knowledge, sciences, practices and expertise that will raise the level of performance in this aspect.

He added that the Dubai Police Resilience Centre carried out 155 exercises last year, including 20 strategic exercises and 135 internal ones, which reflects the interest that Dubai Police pays to enhancing readiness and bringing work teams and performance to the highest levels to face any challenge in a professional manner.