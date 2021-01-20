The number of health facilities that have been licensed by the Dubai Health Authority, during the past year, reached 321 new health facilities, bringing the number of licensed health facilities to 3,499, including: 42 hospitals, 1071 pharmacies, 35 centers for one-day surgery, and 971 outpatient medical clinics. .

The number of health professionals, who obtained a license for the first time from the authority, reached 3,957, bringing the number of licensed health professionals to 39,411, including 8,671 doctors, 2,426 dentists, 11,659 allied medical professionals, 16,409 nurses and midwives, and 245 traditional complementary and alternative medicine. The Director of the Health Licenses Department, Dr. Hisham Al Hammadi, said that the continued requests for licenses for health facilities during the past year, despite “Covid-19”, is due to the interest of the Dubai government to attract investment in the health sector.





