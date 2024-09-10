Dubai Healthcare announced the launch of the “Dubai Healthcare Leadership Academy”, as a constructive initiative that aims to qualify and prepare an elite group of leadership talents in the healthcare sector according to a sustainable and innovative approach, to raise the level of operational efficiency, to provide the best possible healthcare to patients and their families, in light of Dubai Healthcare’s commitment to adopting best practices to develop levels of care and improve human health..

The announcement of the launch of the academy came during a ceremony held on this occasion at the Union Museum in Dubai, in the presence of: His Excellency Awad Saghir Al Ketbi, Director General of the Dubai Health Authority; His Excellency Abdullah bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department; Her Excellency Aisha Abdullah Miran, Director General of the Knowledge and Human Development Authority; Adel Al Redha, Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Emirates Airlines; Waleed Al Awadhi, Board Member of the Dubai Health Authority; and a number of leaders and officials of the health sector in the Emirate of Dubai. The ceremony was also attended by faculty members and the administrative team of Saïd Business School at Oxford University and representatives of a number of government agencies and institutions..

On this occasion, Dr. Amer Sharif, CEO of Dubai Health Authority and Director of the Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, stressed the importance of the new academy, saying: “The launch of the Dubai Health Leadership Academy is a translation of the directives of the Board of Directors of Dubai Health Authority, headed by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, to build a sustainable health leadership system that is able to adapt to future challenges and empower national competencies to assume influential leadership roles.”

“At Dubai Healthcare, we believe that the strength of our healthcare system lies in the capabilities of our human resources. We are proud to launch this academy, a pioneering initiative that aims to prepare leaders and pioneers in the healthcare sector. This project represents our deep commitment to improving the quality of healthcare provided and qualifying local leadership competencies according to the highest international standards. We also appreciate the spirit of cooperation and partnership that contributed to making this goal a reality, as we all strive to ensure achieving the highest levels of excellence in serving patients and their families,” explained Dr. Amer Sharif.

He added: “Within the framework of the new academy, we are pleased to launch its first inaugural programme, the Health Systems Leadership Programme, in cooperation with the prestigious University of Oxford, represented by its Saïd Business School, with which we are proud to extend bridges of cooperation to benefit from its exceptional expertise in developing and preparing influential leaders, in support of our efforts to improve the quality of healthcare services.””

Dr. Eleanor Murray, Academic Director and Senior Fellow in Management Practice at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, stressed the importance of the partnership between Dubai Health and Saïd Business School to launch the Health Systems Leadership Programme, saying: “With the launch of the Health Systems Leadership Programme, we aim to empower a group of leaders who have the knowledge and skills to make a tangible difference in the field of healthcare, to serve patients and enhance the mission of the integrated academic health system.”.

Health Systems Leadership Program

The announcement of the Health Systems Leadership Programme came in light of the cooperation between Dubai Healthcare and Saïd Business School at the University of Oxford under a Memorandum of Understanding signed between the two parties, in a qualitative step towards enhancing a new generation of leadership competencies in the field of healthcare. The programme, which is the inaugural programme of the academy, was designed in cooperation with the University of Oxford to provide participants with the necessary knowledge and skills to deal with various challenges, changes and rapid developments in the healthcare sector, in a way that supports innovation and establishes a culture based on excellence and health and occupational safety in Dubai Healthcare..

Professor Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, Deputy CEO of Dubai Health Authority, Chief Academic Officer of Dubai Health Authority and Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, highlighted the importance of the Health Systems Leadership Program, saying: “Our mission at Dubai Health Authority is to integrate four main pillars: care, learning, discovery and giving to build an innovative system that is patient-centered and based on a culture of collaboration across our integrated academic healthcare system. Building on our core values, we are confident that the Health Systems Leadership Program will be a valuable addition that aligns with our four pillars. The program will play an effective role in unifying our efforts to advance healthcare towards new horizons of excellence in patient service, which is the foundation of everything we do.”.

Professor Alawi Al Sheikh Ali expressed his gratitude to Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, for its constructive collaboration that contributed to achieving this vision, noting the pivotal role of the college in ensuring that Dubai’s health leaders receive a pioneering educational experience designed to meet the unique needs of our academic health system..

The Health Systems Leadership Programme is the Academy’s inaugural programme and spans 14 months, targeting 200 participants divided into five batches, each batch comprising 40 participants. It was designed in collaboration with Saïd Business School, University of Oxford. The programme focuses on effective strategic leadership and change management, and equips Dubai’s healthcare leaders with the skills to drive innovation, foster a culture of accountability, and lead impactful projects in the healthcare sector..

In turn, Dr. Mark O’Brien, Director of the Health Systems Leadership Programme and Associate Fellow at Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, said: “At the College, we are keen to provide comprehensive leadership curricula supervised by a group of distinguished faculty members and international experts. We are also committed to providing a distinguished educational experience for all participants, enabling and inspiring them to lead excellence in healthcare delivery within Dubai Health for many years to come.”

The programme includes four comprehensive training modules covering strategic leadership, healthcare innovation, safe care and patient safety, building an effective care culture and managing change to achieve the best levels of performance. The programme allows participants to attend personal training sessions with qualified and specialized trainers, and benefit from the opportunity to gain valuable experiences provided by a group of experts at the University of Oxford, ensuring the provision of global perspectives and practices designed to meet the needs of the healthcare sector in the Emirate of Dubai..