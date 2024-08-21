Dubai Health Authority announced the launch of the Blue Café initiative, with the aim of supporting healthcare efforts for children with autism.

In its first phase, the initiative offers an interactive digital platform that includes educational resources on the best ways to deal with children with autism.

It will work to fund research initiatives that focus on enhancing and supporting care efforts for children with autism, by leveraging the expertise and resources of Dubai Health.

The platform is designed to serve as an interactive laboratory that provides a community space that enables families of autistic children and their caregivers to communicate and exchange experiences and knowledge about the best ways to deal with children with autism.

The initiative began as a clinical consultancy programme at Al Jalila Children’s Hospital, to improve the level of care provided to children with autism, based on the specialists’ view that modern diagnostic programmes may cause confusion and feelings of exhaustion and isolation for parents of autistic children during the initial period of diagnosis.

The initiative, which falls under the umbrella of Dubai Health, aims to enhance the care of children with autism through active community engagement and harnessing the potential benefits of an integrated academic health system. A team of learning experts at Dubai Health have prepared concise knowledge content based on scientific research on a wide range of topics related to the care of children with autism. The content is presented in a concise educational format that is easy for parents of autistic children to benefit from, to learn the best ways to deal with their children.

The platform also provides remote seminars to transform studies and research related to autism disorder into therapeutic methods to provide the best healthcare services, in addition to a safe virtual community forum that provides families with a platform to communicate and exchange ideas.

Dubai Health Authority intends to open a physical café as part of this initiative in the coming months, to provide a special space that brings together families of autistic children and their caregivers with healthcare professionals, while the café’s revenues will be invested to fund research initiatives dedicated to developing healthcare for those with this disorder.

Dr. Nabil Zare, Senior Director of the Learning Institute at Mohammed Bin Rashid University of Medicine and Health Sciences, said that Blue Café combines knowledge, research and practical experiences on the ground, and is supported and funded by donors, with the aim of enhancing the financial sustainability and positive impact of this initiative aimed at supporting the care of children with autism.

It is worth noting that the café’s association with the color blue is due to the color’s direct relationship with autism awareness, and its connotations associated with calm, balance, and containment.