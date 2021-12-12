The Dubai Health Authority revealed the recent development of three types of medical licenses, imposed by the “Corona” pandemic, and to keep pace with scientific progress in the medical field, including electronic health platforms, pre-booking platforms, and the establishment of express clinics in pharmaceutical institutions.

The Executive Director of Health Regulation at the authority, Marwan Al Mulla, explained to “Emirates Today” that the new health licenses come in line with scientific progress in the medical field, as the “Corona” pandemic caused the need to create some investment opportunities in the fields of electronic health and telemedicine.

He said that the licensing of electronic health platforms was created, which witnessed a large turnout by investors, especially in recent times, and a license was also created for platforms that coordinate booking appointments and obtaining health services by health facilities and professionals in the emirate, as well as creating a license to allow the establishment of express clinics in Pharmaceutical establishments.

He stated that the authority is also working in coordination with the federal authorities such as the Ministry of Health and Community Protection and the Abu Dhabi Department of Health regarding licensing health professionals to facilitate licensing procedures, and to consider the latest developments in professional licensing.

Al Mulla added: “The authority is working to enhance and develop the medical licensing system, and to facilitate obtaining it electronically, based on the use of modern technologies, including artificial intelligence technology, to make the system more flexible and effective and in response to the requirements and needs of dealers and investors around the clock, including doctors, doctors Dental, nursing, allied health professionals, and health care workers.

The authority had recently revealed the development and licensing of six new medical specialties, during the current year, which included liver transplantation, head and neck plastic surgery, medical virology, advanced heart failure, heart transplantation, and forensic radiology. The first quarter of this year, a growth rate of 3%.

Al Mulla stated that the health sector in Dubai is one of the most attractive investment sectors, as a new medical facility is licensed on a daily basis, thanks to the great facilities that investors enjoy, and the quick licensing procedures when they meet the standards and specifications set by the Dubai Health Authority, despite the exceptional circumstances he is going through. The world, which reflects the great confidence that Dubai enjoys as an ideal destination for health investment, and confirms its competitiveness, strength and durability of its infrastructure, legislation regulating the health sector, its ambitious vision, and its ability to cross and overcome all circumstances and challenges, and get out of them stronger and more solid.

• «Dubai Health» works in coordination with the federal authorities to facilitate the licensing of health professionals.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

