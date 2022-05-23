The Dubai Health Authority revealed the creation of the first license to establish smart clinics in public places, the first of its kind in the country and the Middle East, according to the Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the authority, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla.

In press statements to “Emirates Today” during the opening of the first smart clinic in the country and the Middle East, affiliated with Al-Futtaim Healthcare Group, in the Festival Tower, in Dubai Festival City, Al Mulla said that this new service comes within the framework of promoting innovation in the health sector, stressing that the authority The private sector is a strategic partner in the development process.

He continued, “This clinic, which was inaugurated, is the first to obtain a license,” noting that this service enables the doctor to treat patients anywhere while he is in his office.

For his part, General Manager of Al-Futtaim Healthcare Group, Dr. Haider Al-Yousef, said that the smart clinic, which was opened yesterday, serves patients in commercial centers and public places, whether by prior reservation or by direct attendance there.

He stated that the group aims to establish 50 smart clinics, to be distributed in various areas that witness human gatherings, to provide easy medical and treatment services for patients in various specialties.

He stressed that these clinics provide a comprehensive medical examination for the patient, within limited minutes, with the general physician or the specialized doctor, instead of spending more time in going to hospitals or clinics, by communicating through advanced smart technological means, enabling him to measure all vital indicators of the body, With the help of a nurse in the clinic, the doctor can hear the patient’s heartbeat from a distance, examine him closely and identify his disease.

He continued: “After examining the patient, the doctor dispenses the appropriate medication for him, or decides to refer him to the specialized doctor if there is a need for that, and emergency cases such as high blood pressure or blood sugar level can be dealt with, through examination and requesting an ambulance for the patient if necessary.”

Al-Youssef stressed that the smart clinics support health insurance services, through an identity reader, who can identify the patient’s insurance company, so that all his transactions are completed in no more than 10 minutes.

He stated that the technology used in smart clinics was applied for the first time in America, and after its success it was introduced in the country through smart clinics.

He added: “The doctor can now know a lot about the patient’s condition and monitor him constantly without being near him or even without the patient being in the clinic, so he can deal with the case according to the indicators he reads through remote devices such as blood sugar, heart rate, or oxygen percentage. in blood and pressure.

