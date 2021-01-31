Dubai (WAM)

Yesterday, the Dubai Health Authority announced the allocation of Al Badaa and Al Khawaneej Health Centers to assess and follow up cases of “Covid-19” around the clock, as part of its continuous efforts to provide the best comprehensive health care services for patients with the emerging “Corona” virus.

Dr. Hanan Muhammad Al Hammadi, consultant and director of medical affairs in the primary health care sector said: These centers receive positive cases of “Covid-19”, and are referred to them according to dates in coordination with the Dubai Health Authority’s unified call center and the Control and Control Center to combat the Corona virus in Dubai, where doctors evaluate these cases and conduct the necessary examinations for them, including x-ray examinations, to be then classified and transferred to home or institutional isolation according to the disease condition, or transferred to hospitals if the need arises.

Al-Hammadi pointed to the great attention paid by the authority to these centers, as they were provided with medical and supportive medical and nursing staff and all diagnostic and treatment methods, in addition to raising the level of their operational efficiency to deal with sick cases.

She explained that the authority distributed the regular auditors of the Al-Khawaneej Health Center to the centers: Al-Tawar, Nad Al-Hamar, and Al-Mizhar, while the auditors of Al-Bada Health Center were distributed to Al-Mankhool and Al-Barsha centers, referring to the efforts made by the authority represented by the primary health care sector to enhance the capacity and capacity of these centers to accommodate The auditors referred to it from Al-Bada and Al-Khawaneej centers to ensure they receive excellent and high-quality services.