The Dubai Health Authority stated that 120 new medicinal classes were introduced during 2020 and 2021, in addition to the recent introduction of new biological, psychological and genetic medicines for the treatment of skin, neurological and genetic diseases. The Director of the Department of Pharmacy and Drug Services at the authority, Dr. Ali Al-Sayed, said that the total number of medicinal items There are about 1500 medicinal classes registered in the authority’s hospitals and centers.

On the sidelines of the Dubai International Pharmacy and Technology Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT), Dr. Ali Al-Sayed said that despite the Corona pandemic, the authority was keen to introduce new medicines and succeeded in providing a strong strategic stock of medicines, as no medicine was missing from its hospitals during the pandemic period.

He continued: “With the onset of the pandemic, the authority raised the rates of strategic drug stocks from two months to nine months, as well as its stockpile with drug companies, and kept choosing the best types of medicines. It also succeeded in delivering medicines to the homes of citizens and residents through a drug initiative, and protecting them from infection, through Staying at home, a million and a half packages of medicine were delivered to patients in their homes during the past year.

He stressed that the drug initiative implemented by the authority is carried out according to infection control and control procedures, as the medicines are delivered through the mobile pharmacy, and they are cars equipped with special refrigerators to store medicines, and the medicines are delivered and explain to the patient and his family how to use the medicines, doses and specific times, and if they are before eating. Or after, and how to store medicines.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman and CEO of the Emirates Group and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Dubai Airports, opened the 26th session of the Dubai International Pharmacy and Technology Conference and Exhibition (DUPHAT), which is the largest pharmaceutical event in the Middle East region. And North Africa, which is concerned with professionals in the field of pharmacy, which is being held at the Dubai World Trade Center, and the (DUPHAT) conference and exhibition will continue until April 7.

The (DUPHAT 2021) conference and exhibition displayed a comprehensive program that focused on the main scientific topics related to the latest pharmaceutical sciences.





