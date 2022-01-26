The Dubai Health Authority revealed that 50% of the hospitals in the emirate have been linked to the smart digital “pulse” project, to standardize patients’ medical reports according to the highest levels of privacy, accuracy and speed, as part of the authority’s commitment and keenness on smart transformation of its services and health system, which serve people and achieve global competitiveness for Dubai. in the health field.

In a press statement on the sidelines of the Arab Health Conference and Exhibition, the Director of the Informatics and Smart Health Department at the authority, Dr. Muhammad Al-Rida, confirmed the linkage with the “My Care” program of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection, pointing out that 7.6 million medical files have been linked in Dubai and the northern emirates, and more than 29,000 workers in the health sector can access these files, and more than 234 facilities are linked between “Nabdat” and “Reayati.”

He said that the Health Authority will finish the electronic medical file project in two phases, the first is to reach 100% of the connection with hospitals in the emirate in the middle of this year, and the second is to reach the facilities in the health regulation database at the end of next year.

He added, “The patient can also inform the treating doctor outside the country of his medical file if he has the feature of accessing the “pulsed” system, but the confidentiality of the data must be ensured to provide this feature so that the patient’s file is safe.”

He stated that a spring system encouraged investment and medical tourism, because once the patient heard about a unified electronic medical file that allows the doctor to view his data, this means that he is spared from conducting additional examinations and analyzes, and this also saves the health insurance companies huge sums of money.

He stressed that the project, in its modern systems, advanced technologies and objectives, is in line with the directions of the Dubai government, and the emirate’s aspirations to be a pioneer with its high-level medical facilities and services, and represents an important leap in the level of patient care, especially in the aspect of diagnosis and treatment, which will be based on unified medical data and reports. With it, it saves the time and effort of doctors and patients, and the financial cost as well.

He explained that the “pulse” system contributed to strengthening the authority’s efforts in planning, policy-making and decision-making, and supporting its orientations towards sustainability, in addition to eliminating any duplication or repetition in the patient’s procedures and journey, whether in the aspect of diagnosis or treatment.



