The Dubai Health Authority has called for the necessity of obtaining all types of vaccines, and their booster doses, on time, in its health centers, according to the following information.

Those vaccinated with two doses of Pfizer-Biontech, Oxford-AstraZeneca, Moderna, Sputnik, a dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca vaccine with a dose of Pfizer-Biontech, all of them must receive one booster dose 6 months after the second dose, for those in the age group From 18 years and over.

As for those vaccinated with a single dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they must receive a booster dose after two months.

The authority stated that those who received two doses of Sinofarm and Sinovac vaccines should receive two booster doses 3 months after the second dose, for those in the age group of 16 years and over.



