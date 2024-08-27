Dubai Health has given special attention to Emirati women, providing them with various forms of encouragement, support and empowerment, opening the doors of study and specialization for them, and providing them with opportunities for work and professional development.

She stressed that Emirati women have succeeded in establishing their position as effective partners, strategic contributors and influencers in improving healthcare standards, and enhancing the efforts and ambitions of the Emirate of Dubai to become one of the best cities in the world in the fields of healthcare, patient treatment, medical education and scientific research.

In implementation of the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, Dubai Health Authority has been keen to harness all necessary capabilities to support Emirati women and encourage them to engage in the healthcare sector, and urge them to engage in this noble humanitarian work in its various fields, to contribute to transforming Dubai into a leading global model in improving human health, in accordance with the objectives of the Dubai Health System, which relies on the integration of four main axes, combining care, learning, discovery and giving.

Emirati women have quickly proven their competence and worthiness in the field of healthcare under the umbrella of “Dubai Health”, where the daughter of the Emirates has presented a model of professional commitment and humanitarian giving, and in her quest to acquire knowledge and education, establishing her bright mark and prominent contribution to achieving Dubai’s aspirations towards providing the highest quality medical services, within the objectives of Dubai Social Agenda 33, which aims to reach the most efficient and high-quality health system that keeps pace with the best international standards.

Emirati women have benefited from the comprehensive academic and rehabilitation programmes, as well as the training and employment opportunities provided by Dubai Healthcare. Today, Emirati women have become a major contributor to providing the best outcomes for patients through evidence-based care, and an essential element in achieving Dubai Healthcare’s core value of “Patients First” to improve the level of healthcare.

Hind Mohammed Sultan Al Ketbi, Director of the Nursing Department at the Primary Health Centres affiliated with Dubai Health Authority, said that the wise leadership was keen to support Emirati women in the health sector by encouraging them to engage in this noble humanitarian work. I was one of those who had the opportunity to study a Bachelor’s degree in Nursing with the support and encouragement of Dubai Health Authority, which provided me and many of my colleagues with a comprehensive rehabilitation programme that enhances our role in providing health care and contributing to the advancement of the health sector.

She added: “Emirati women play a vital role in the health sector, and I am pleased, from my current administrative position in the Nursing Department at the primary health centres, to see their positive and influential contribution to providing health care services with all sincerity and dedication, and their increasing tendency towards practicing the nursing profession and other medical specialties, which embodies their continuous keenness to participate in enhancing the health scene in the emirate.”

Hind pointed out that the pivotal role played by the daughter of the Emirates in the health sector is in line with her tireless and continuous efforts in the development renaissance witnessed by the country since the founding of the union, in light of the vision of the wise leadership that realized the importance of empowering women in various fields, which embodies their positive and influential mark in society, and enhances their contribution to building the future.

Great development

For her part, Director of Nursing at Latifa Hospital and President of the Emirates Midwifery Association Khadija Mohammed Al Sulaimi confirmed that the role of Emirati women in the field of midwifery and nursing has witnessed significant development, as Emirati women in this field now enjoy a high level of training and qualification with the support and guidance of the wise leadership, and many female citizens are now enrolled in advanced educational programs, which has contributed to raising the quality of healthcare. There is also an increase in the number of practicing Emirati midwives and nurses in hospitals and health centers, which clearly reflects our leadership’s ongoing commitment to supporting women in this field.

Regarding the importance of enhancing support for Emirati women in the field of midwifery and nursing and increasing their participation in leadership positions, Khadija believes that this support can be enhanced by creating leadership skills development programmes targeting practicing midwives and nurses, providing more training opportunities in health management, and encouraging Emirati women to participate in health research and projects, which will enable them to enhance their skills and open new horizons in their professional careers in the medical sector.

Khadija advised young Emirati women who aspire to contribute to the medical sector to benefit from the education and training programmes available in the field of midwifery and nursing in the country, and to look for volunteer opportunities in hospitals and health centres to gain practical experience, and most importantly, to have confidence in themselves and their abilities as partners in building bridges of sustainability and advancing societal renaissance.