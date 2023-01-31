The Health Authority reported on the expansion that it decided to expand the service of issuing birth and death certificates in private sector hospitals in Dubai to include all hospitals by the end of the current year 2023.

During its participation in the activities of the Arab Health Exhibition, the authority stated that this step comes as part of its continuous efforts to develop the system for issuing birth and death certificates according to the latest technologies that facilitate customers to obtain the service in a timely manner.

Dr. Ramadan Al Balushi, Advisor to the Director General and Acting Director of the Public Health Protection Department at the Dubai Health Authority, explained that the authority attaches great importance to expanding the scope of service and granting private sector hospitals their role in providing the service in accordance with approved standards, to enable customers to access it with ease and ease, and to benefit from systems Digital connectivity available in the public and private health sector.

Dr. Al Balushi stressed the importance of this project, which aims to enhance the competitive indicators of the Emirate of Dubai with regard to the automation of services, and unify the efforts of all concerned parties to provide the service under one roof, under the direct supervision of the Dubai Health Authority.

The project also aims to improve the customer journey and raise the level of service quality, taking into account speed and accuracy, the multiplicity of places to provide service between government and private hospitals in Dubai, and diversifying the means of obtaining service through the health facility, smart application, or website, in addition to providing options Customers can access multiple services to get the service from anywhere and at any time.

He explained that the project will contribute to enhancing the smoothness of the movement of issuing birth and death certificates and accelerating its pace, saving the time and effort of customers to obtain the service, raising the level of customer happiness towards the service provided to them, and disseminating digital systems for issuing certificates, and it will also contribute to reducing the cost of providing the service to those who request it from members of society.