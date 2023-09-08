On Sunday, the work of the Household Field Health Survey for the year 2023 will be launched in Dubai, and it will be implemented by the Health Authority in cooperation with the “Dubai Digital Authority”, through the Dubai Corporation for Data and Statistics.

The survey targets various segments and a selection of society groups, including: citizens and residents (children, adolescents, women, men and the elderly), as well as population and labor communities.

The health survey is carried out by specialized teams who are trained to carry out their work professionally and flexibly.

The commission had recently started the preparatory procedures for launching the survey, according to the highest scientific and specialized standards in force globally, within strict requirements and controls that take into account the privacy and confidentiality of data and information that will be collected from those targeted by the survey.

The Household Health Survey is the fourth survey conducted by the Authority within the framework of international health protocols and generally accepted principles in this field, after the survey that it successfully carried out in the years 2009, 2014 and 2019.

The survey covers four main axes: chronic diseases and health problems (diabetes, pressure, and obesity), healthy lifestyles (tobacco smoking, physical activity, and healthy food), spending on health (spending on outpatient services and hospitals), and quality of health services (satisfaction with health services). health status, services provided, and periodic examinations).

It also includes a set of basic examinations for free.

The Director General of the Authority, Awad Sagheer Al Ketbi, said, “What Dubai has achieved and the qualitative transformations it is witnessing in the health sector reflects the Dubai government’s interest in this sector, and the extent of its priority, as a major part of sustainable development, and a direct supporter of the continuous progress and successive achievements achieved by the emirate.” , which made it at the forefront of the world’s most developed cities.

He explained that the authority’s plans and development strategy depend on a scientific and professional methodology and a clear vision, related to the health reality of the Emirate of Dubai and its future. The health survey is a very important tool for decision-making and policy-making, whether related to the comprehensive development of health care systems and legislation, or the future needs and health well-being of Dubai residents.

He added that the Authority has confidence in the level of awareness of the community members of the value and importance of the health survey, and its aspiration for their response and interaction with the field work teams based on the survey process, as this guarantees the success of this task, which requires the solidarity of all, to complete it fully.

For his part, Younis Al Nasser, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Data and Statistics, said that Dubai is moving forward in the process of digitizing life in all its aspects, by taking advantage of advanced technology and its various solutions and employing them to develop people’s lives and provide an integrated system of exceptional experiences that achieve their well-being and increase their levels of happiness.

In turn, Afaf Bu Osaiba, Executive Director of the Data Operations and Statistics Sector in Dubai Digital, confirmed that “data allows decision-makers to take the necessary measures and address challenges.”

Khaled Al-Jallaf, Director of the Department of Research, Studies and Data Analysis at the Health Authority and head of the survey team, said that the health survey is a scientific practice that health systems in the world resort to periodically, and is proposed by the World Health Organization and the World Bank to obtain accurate and confirmed data related to the health of individuals, families and society, through Direct field visits to a specific sample of families and individuals will accurately represent the distribution of the population of the Emirate of Dubai.

Regarding the objectives that the authority seeks to achieve through the survey, Al-Jallaf stressed that the process aims to enhance the public health and quality of life for Dubai residents, raise the level of health care services, and reach a global health model to follow, by identifying the needs of families and individuals targeted by the health survey. It will contribute to drawing future plans for the health sector in Dubai.

The authority aims to revitalize and enhance the performance of the health system, update health indicators about the population of the Emirate of Dubai, and strengthen the database and health information, based on field data and information that reflects the health reality in the emirate.

He explained that the authority was keen to simplify the procedures of the field health survey, in order to save the time and effort of the targeted, as this will be done in easy and simple steps that start with filling out the electronic data form, then measuring diabetes levels, blood pressure and lipid patterns, in addition to measurements of height and weight, stressing that the health survey is an opportunity to learn Targeted groups on their health condition and conditions, and help them make the right decision at the right time to promote health and quality of life.

• Strict controls to ensure the privacy and confidentiality of data and information of those surveyed.