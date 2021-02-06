The Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Sheikh Ali, stated that various types of vaccines approved internationally and locally will be included in the Corona virus vaccination plan in the emirate, indicating that “according to the success achieved by the national vaccination campaign at the state level in a manner In light of what the campaign aims to vaccinate the largest possible segment of society, it is expected that community immunity and a recovery phase will be reached soon.

Ali explained to “Emirates Today” that the authority tends to include new vaccines as part of the vaccination plan that Dubai adopts to implement, as it is decided to use various types of vaccines approved internationally and locally, indicating that “Dubai Health” has started providing the “Pfizer” vaccine. – Biontec, then provided the “Sinopharm” vaccine, and finally, it used the “Oxford AstraZeneca” vaccine, to provide multiple options for the target of vaccination.

He mentioned that despite a general commitment and community awareness to the global challenge of “Covid-19”, at the same time it was noticed that some did not adhere to preventive measures, which posed a threat to public health, prompting all concerned parties to tighten supervision, to ensure that everyone adhered to the instructions And precautionary measures.

He stressed that the societal role is one of the active roles in dealing with the spread of the virus, by reporting violations in public places, and the committee has made this matter possible by contacting Dubai Police on the number 901, or applying the police eye, because it realizes the value and importance of this role in expanding the scope of Censorship and restrictions on violations, which will positively affect the safety of society and the health of its members.

Regarding the most prominent reasons behind the new preventive measures imposed in Dubai recently, Ali said: “The competent authorities in Dubai follow a policy of non-tolerance in the application of preventive measures and procedures, with the aim of protecting society from the outbreak of the epidemic, and it has been noticed recently that some lenient with procedures and not adhere to instructions This has prompted new preventive measures to be taken, including reducing the number of audiences in cinemas by 50%, reducing the capacity in shopping centers to 70%, and obliging hotel establishments not to exceed 70% of their reservations. Besides, monitoring and follow-up have been tightened, inspections expanded, and the provision of violations and fines intensified, especially with regard to wearing masks, physical distancing, and reducing gatherings.

New procedures

The Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh Ali, confirmed that all scenarios are on the issue of imposing new, more severe preventive measures, and the emphasis in this matter depends on the extent to which individuals and facilities adhere to the instructions, preventive measures, and precautionary measures.

