The Dubai Health Authority has identified 5 procedures that must be adhered to before going to salons before Eid, to ensure prevention of any infectious diseases, and to maintain public health and safety.

The procedures specified by the Dubai Health Authority include “the necessity to ensure that the salon or barber center adheres to the application of health and safety standards, and to avoid using new dyes or black henna.”

The authority advised that in the case of using dyes, it is necessary to test them on small areas of the skin before adding the dye and using it on a larger area of ​​the body.

She added, “It is better to use the tools of a person for shaving and cutting hair and nails, and if this is not available, it must be ensured that the tools used are sterilized.”

It is worth noting that Dubai Municipality confirmed the intensification of its field inspection campaigns on beauty centers and women’s and men’s salons in the emirate, to ensure compliance with public health and safety standards.