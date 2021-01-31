The Dubai Health Authority obligated the health facilities in the emirate, which are concerned with conducting the Corona examinations, to issue the results within 48 hours of taking the sample, and to report them immediately.

And she asked her, in a circular issued yesterday, not to exceed the specified period.

It also issued a circular about updating the criteria for laboratory examination of “Corona”, in line with the precautionary and preventive measures taken by the state in general, and Dubai in particular.

The authority had recently set controls for health facilities in the public and private sectors, with the aim of ensuring the quality of data related to the Coronavirus in the “Hanaa” and “Sheryan” systems, which included the restriction of taking Corona examination surveys to health facilities authorized to provide the service, and not using any means To record and update data, with the exception of the approved “Hasana” system.

It also included the necessity for laboratories authorized to conduct laboratory testing to adhere to the electronic linking process with the Hanaa system, to maintain the confidentiality and security of patient information, and to commit to correcting erroneous data to ensure the availability of a complete and correct database on the pandemic.





