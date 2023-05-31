The Dubai Health Authority announced that the number of health facilities that were licensed during the first quarter of this year reached (143) health facilities, with a growth of

11.5% compared to the first quarter of 2022, bringing the total number of health facilities licensed in Dubai so far to 4,609 facilities.

With the emirate’s growing attractiveness to qualitative competencies in various fields and vital specializations; The authority stated that it had received more than (6,500) requests to obtain a professional license to work in the emirate during the first quarter of this year, while the total number of health professionals currently licensed is (56,239) health professionals.

The increasing demand on the part of health care companies and service providers within the health sector reflects the extent of confidence that Dubai enjoys regionally and globally as a major center for health and treatment services, thanks to its advanced medical infrastructure, and its provision of the best capabilities that enhance the readiness of the health sector, by providing it with facilities that are among the most important. The latest and best in the world, highly qualified staff, and highly developed technologies, which enable it to provide the best diagnostic and treatment services that follow the highest international standards.

According to what was announced by the authority, the number of facilities licensed in Dubai has so far reached (52) hospitals, (77) specialized clinics, (58) one-day surgery centers, (82) general dental clinics, and (122) general clinics. , (1325) pharmacies, (414) optical centers, (160) home care, and (57) alternative medicine centers.



perfect destination

Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the growth of investment in health facilities reflects the great confidence that the emirate enjoys as an ideal destination for health investment, and confirms its competitiveness and the efficiency of its modern infrastructure, and the completion and development of legislation regulating the health sector. The growth also reflects the vision The ambition that stands behind the development of the health sector and its ability to adapt to various circumstances, similar to other vital sectors that are witnessing steady development and growth in Dubai.

Dr. Al-Mulla pointed out the great interest that the Dubai Health Authority attaches to motivating and encouraging investors through a package of government facilities, which have effectively contributed to establishing the emirate’s position as a preferred destination for medical tourism, as it ranked first in the Arab world and sixth in the world in this field according to the global index for medical tourism issued. About the International Center for Healthcare Research.

Dr. Al-Mulla praised the cooperation and close partnership between the authority and the private medical sector to achieve more achievements that serve the ambitious goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda (D33) and contribute to building a more resilient and sustainable health system that works to consolidate Dubai’s global position as an ideal destination for tourism and investment.

Dubai had witnessed a great turnout in the field of medical tourism within various medical specialties during the year 2022, which largely reflects the excellence of the health and medical care sector in the emirate, and the efficiency of its world-class infrastructure with its advanced facilities, specialized cadres and all medical staff working in it, which gives Dubai a prestige Distinguished as a global destination for medical tourism, according to the vision of the wise leadership in providing a high-end health model that allows a safe and distinguished recovery environment in various medical specialties and provides the best quality diagnostic and treatment services.

A report issued by the Dubai Health Authority showed that the emirate received more than 674,000 health tourists from around the world in the year 2022. 262 million dirhams for the year 2021.