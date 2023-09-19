The Dubai Health Authority has introduced the “Elite Programme,” which is a new innovative way to attract citizens to its delicate and vital jobs in various sectors and specializations, in support of the Emiratisation policy implemented by the Authority and which it is keen to develop continuously and continuously.

This innovative method is based on opening the way for a group of citizens to train in the Authority within specialized and advanced programs in developing personal, scientific and professional skills and capabilities, and then experiencing reality and assuming roles, tasks and responsibilities in a systematic and gradual manner, for a period of one year, after which everyone who proves their competence and excellence during the training period will be appointed. . Executive Director of the Joint Institutional Support Sector, Ahmed Al Nuaimi, said that the Authority aims through this step to raise Emiratisation rates within its ranks and attract more national competencies to important specialized jobs.

It also aims to diversify employment paths in an innovative way, and create a competitive atmosphere among citizens to fill jobs.

He pointed out that the “Elite Program” includes a package of benefits and incentives, explaining that the trainee will be given a lucrative monthly reward, and will have the full opportunity to train with specialized expertise, in addition to experiencing the reality of work, practicing tasks, taking on roles and assuming responsibilities, and everything that will prepare the trainee. And qualify him for the labor market as required.

For her part, Director of Human Resources Department at the Authority, Noura Al Midfa, stated that the program will be implemented in the coming days. Citizens wishing to fill positions in the Authority will be able to apply through the Dubai Careers website under the name “Flat Bonus Trainee.”

She stated that the implementation of the program will last for 12 months, after which the trainees will be evaluated and the distinguished ones will be appointed to vacant positions.