The Dubai Health Authority approved standards, in cooperation with the Control and Control Center to Combat Coronavirus in Dubai, for the Covid-19 vaccination centers, to obtain the three approved vaccines, “Pfizer, AstraZnica, and Synopharma.”

The first criterion specified the requirements for health facilities to give vaccination against the Coronavirus, as all health facilities licensed by the Dubai Health Authority must obtain approval from the Health Regulatory Sector at the Authority before providing vaccination services against Corona virus, and that health facilities adhere to all the requirements mentioned in these standards and the updates related to them. After that, indicating the possibility of providing vaccination services against HIV-19 in 6 types of health facilities (after obtaining the approval of the Dubai Health Authority), which are: hospitals, one-day surgery centers, outpatient clinics, home or independent health care providers, which is a licensed service under Other health facilities, licensed school clinics, and mobile health care units.

The authority stressed the application of preventive measures in the health facility, provided that the facility consists of: a reception area, which includes patient registration and a waiting system, and that waiting areas accommodate a large group of customers, including people who are less mobile or use wheelchairs, in addition to the vital signs room For the patient, one or several rooms for vaccination, where patients will receive the vaccine by a trained health care professional to ensure privacy, and a monitoring area to closely monitor patients after vaccination for any negative reaction or immediate allergic reaction, and health facilities and health care providers may apply for the vaccination unit. Mobile services for vaccination against Corona virus.

The authority indicated in the second criterion, which is the requirements of health professionals who administer the vaccine, that the health care professional has experience injecting intramuscularly and training in modern skills, and that they review the instructions of the vaccine manufacturer before vaccination, and health care professionals must understand the procedures, indications, and contraindications, All other relevant administrative information including side effects, reactions, and life-saving measures, and that all healthcare professionals administering the vaccine complete the Dubai Health Authority immunization course virtually via an online link.

The Dubai Health Authority stated, there are two types of health professionals who can administer the vaccine to patients: health care professionals licensed by the authority, and paramedics and advanced medical emergency technicians licensed or certified as paramedics or an emergency medicine technician in the Dubai Corporation for Ambulance Services.

The Dubai Health Authority confirmed that the vaccines approved by it are: Pfizer – Biontech, AstraZeneca, and Cinopharm, and that health facilities must have a clear policy and official path to manage the available vaccine stock in a way that does not waste any dose, and an emergency plan for additional doses at the end of Chlordia to avoid wasting vials. Open, and carefully manage the vaccine stock to ensure that the vaccine chain is completed.

The authority stressed that once the first dose of the vaccine is given, the health facilities must be able to estimate the number of patients who will require a second dose every week, and that the health facilities make sure that every customer who was vaccinated with the first dose has an appointment for the second dose and the appointment is communicated to the customer, and must be given. Priority is given to patients who need a second dose, and service providers must review missed appointments or other reasons for not using the second scheduled doses, redirect the remaining doses to be used as first doses, give vaccines to patients free of charge and refrain from collecting any bills from vaccine takers at any cost, and that vaccines remain protected. From light (as per manufacturer’s package insert or manual) until ready for use in the vaccination clinic.

Dubai Health obliges health facilities to check the expiration dates of vaccines and any medical equipment (syringes, needles, alcohol wipes) to ensure that they are recommended, and to put in place an emergency plan in case the vaccines need to be replaced, provided that the plan addresses scenarios that expose the vaccine to danger before arriving at the clinic or exposure. At the risk during clinic hours, explaining that the proper storage, handling, and transportation of COVID-19 vaccines are critical activities in its integrated supply chain, and the health facility must maintain clearly written, detailed and up-to-date standard operating procedures, and that an emergency medical kit is available at the clinic site or center. Vaccination such as (epinephrine, hydrocortisone, chlorpheniramine injection, and respiratory support equipment).

The authority warned against storing food, beverages or biological samples in the same unit for the vaccine, stressing on ensuring the supply of energy or alternative options when power is cut off, and the transportation of vaccines must be done using a portable refrigerator or freezing unit equipped with a temperature monitoring device, and reducing the total time for transportation to a minimum. To reduce the potential risk of temperature deviation due to volume or thermal encapsulation system failure.

On the criteria and controls for taking the Pfizer – Biontech vaccine, the Dubai Health Authority said that this vaccine is given to several categories: adults 16 years and over, and individuals with chronic diseases such as: (asthma, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, heart failure, chronic kidney disease, liver disease) Chronic disease, diabetes, high blood pressure, ischemic heart disease), and individuals with HIV and infection undergoing treatment with antiretroviral therapy, indicating that previous infection with Covid-19 is not a contraindication to taking Pfizer vaccine, and that individuals with immunodeficiency may receive the Covid vaccine -19 If they do not have contraindications to vaccination, as well as people with autoimmune diseases, provided they do not have contraindications to vaccination.

The authority mentioned 7 categories that are excluded from taking the Pfizer vaccine, they are: individuals with active Covid-19 infection, those who suffer from severe or hypersensitivity to any of the components of the vaccine, individuals who received one or multiple doses of any other vaccines for Covid-19, and people who received any vaccine Other than the Covid-19 vaccines, and 14 days have not passed since the last vaccine was taken, and people who previously received negative antibody treatment as part of Covid-19 treatment, such as monoclonal antibodies or convalescent plasma, and pregnant women (however, it is suggested that the vaccine be taken in women. Those with high-risk pregnancies who have had previous pregnancy complications on the recommendation of the attending physician), and people who have had a severe or immediate allergic reaction to a previous dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The authority stressed the precaution for patients who receive the vaccine within 3 months after organ transplantation, individuals with severe fever at the time of vaccination, and individuals who are taking immunosuppressive drugs or systemic corticosteroids, and patients who are taking Rituximab (a drug to treat disease of enlarged lymph nodes, the second stage The third is chronic leukemia, and active rheumatoid arthritis in its moderate and acute state) to stop taking the drug at least 4 weeks before the vaccination, and restart after 4 weeks, so that the vaccination cycle is complete, and patients who are taking a high dose of steroids should be warned about an inadequate response to the vaccine. , Since there is controversy over which steroids constitute a “high dose” but in general patients who have been taking prednisolone 20 mg or more daily for more than a month, or equivalent, seem to not respond to this vaccine.

Regarding the criteria for taking the Astrazhnica vaccine, Dubai Health confirmed that it is given to adults (18 years and over), healthy individuals or those with medically stable chronic diseases, and individuals at increased risk of exposure to the Covid-19 virus, and that several categories must be excluded from taking this vaccine, which are: Individuals with active Covid-19 infection, individuals who have received one or multiple doses of any other vaccines for Covid-19, pregnant women, and those with hypersensitivity to the active substance or to any of (histidine, histidine hydrochloride monohydrate, magnesium chloride hexahydrate, sucrose, water) For injection, ethanol, disodium edetate dihydrate).

Regarding the criteria for taking the Sinopharm vaccine, the Dubai Health Authority stated that it is given to those aged 16 years and over, healthy people or those with medically stable chronic diseases, and individuals at risk of increased exposure to Covid-19, stressing the need to exclude several groups from taking this vaccine, they are: Cases of confirmed active COVID-19 infection, suspected cases or asymptomatic infection, and those with fever (axillary temperature greater than 37 degrees with dry cough, fatigue, stuffy nose, runny nose, sore throat, muscle pain, diarrhea, distress) In breathing, or shortness of breath during the 14 days before the vaccination), and people whose temperature before vaccination rises above 37 degrees are generally excluded.





