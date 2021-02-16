The Dubai Health Authority announced the arrival of a new shipment of “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against “Covid-19”, and it was distributed to its health centers in Dubai designated for the vaccination campaign. The authority had started the vaccination campaign with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine on December 23rd, and with the expansion of its scope, it later used the vaccines “Sinopharma” and “AstraZeneca-Oxford”, in order to provide multiple options for the target of the vaccination. Farida Al-Khaja, Executive Director of the Allied Medical Services and Nursing and Chair of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the Dubai Health Authority, said: “The vaccination plan targets citizens and residents of the elderly, people with chronic diseases and people of determination, who hold a valid residence in Dubai, as well as vaccination. Associates of the first line of defense and those with vital professions ».





