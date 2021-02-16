The Dubai Health Authority announced the arrival of a new shipment of the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine against “Covid-19”, which was distributed to its health centers in Dubai designated for the vaccination campaign.

The authority had started the vaccination campaign with the “Pfizer-Biontech” vaccine on December 23, and with the expansion of its scope, it then used the vaccines “Sinopharma” and “AstraZeneca-Oxford” to ensure that it provides multiple options for the target of the vaccination.

Dr. Farida Al-Khaja, Executive Director of the Supportive Medical Services and Nursing and Head of the Steering Committee for the Vaccination of “Covid-19” at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the vaccination plan targets citizens and residents of the elderly, people with chronic diseases and people of determination who hold a valid residency in Dubai, as well as vaccinating members of the first line of defense. And those with vital professions.

She noted the need to obtain a prior appointment for vaccination by calling the toll-free number 800342 to determine the quality of the vaccine and the date of vaccination, explaining that the vaccination of members of the first line of defense and vital professions takes place in coordination between the Dubai Health Authority and the authorities, departments and institutions in which they work, stressing that the priority of registration at this stage is for ages. From the age of 60 years and over.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

