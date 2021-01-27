Sami Abdul Raouf (Dubai)

The Dubai Health Authority has announced a policy of referring and transferring patients between health facilities, with the aim of achieving the highest standards of care, and ensuring the continuity of patient care throughout the period of receiving health care.

The Authority confirmed that the patient can be transferred between health facilities, whether his health condition falls within the concept of emergency or non-emergency cases between two health facilities, provided that coordination and prior arrangement of the transfer process between the transferred facility and the receiving facility is done in accordance with the provisions of the applicable legislation and the stipulated procedures. In accordance with this policy, including the use of the patient’s return service to the transferred health facility, after conducting the initial assessment and stabilizing his health condition.

The Authority has identified the most prominent reasons for transferring patients between health facilities, which are: the need for other health care services or specialized treatment that is not available in the transferred health facility, the lack of adequate beds at the transferred health facility, the patient’s eligibility for care and treatment in accordance with his health insurance and the patient’s and family’s request. And the patient’s eligibility for care and treatment according to his health insurance.

The Authority informed all health facilities licensed by it of the new policy of referring patients, and among its most important content is the provision of a system for referring patients and transferring between health facilities according to the activity of the health facility, and ensuring the application of guidelines and laws for collecting “financial payment” associated with the diagnosis.

The announced policy obligated health facilities to train their health professionals for the provisions of the referral and transfer policy, in order to ensure their full and correct awareness of its provisions, and to document cases that could not be transferred.

The authority cautioned the importance of the policy detailing the procedures and criteria for the referral process and patient referral, communication between the health professionals responsible for the referral, and the availability of the minimum equipment required to refer the patient according to the patient’s health status. The referral process and transferring patients must address the needs of each patient according to his condition. Continuing care health care and the facility documents the details of cases that could not be referred.

The Commission requested the health facilities to provide the patient referral form in Arabic or English, and to fulfill a set of conditions in the patient’s written referral form, pointing out that the referral must be made to second or third level hospitals within ten (10) working days from the date of the consultation. For the patient, some cases can be transferred within a shorter time frame, depending on the patient’s condition and according to the best clinical practice standards.

The authority has defined 10 responsibilities for the health facility from which the patient is transferred, including conducting an appropriate clinical and medical evaluation, ensuring the stability of the case before the transfer, determining the health services required to meet the patient’s needs for continuity of care, and documenting all procedures, services, reports, documents and approvals related to the patient’s health status in his health file.

Responsibilities also include ensuring that the required beds are available in the receiving health facility through formal and documented communications, and the availability of the required beds can be determined with the help of the ambulance service, informing the patient of all available treatment options, and obtaining his consent if his health condition allows this, or obtaining approval. The patient’s family if he is incompetent, lacking or unable to obtain his consent due to his health condition for referral to the receiving health facility.

Providing and organizing ambulance services

Responsibilities include providing and organizing internal or external ambulance services for referral, and the method of transferring the patient is determined according to the evaluation of the case, the decision of the treating physician, and the approval of the receiving facility and the transport team. »Emergency paramedic, qualified doctor or trained nurse in emergency situations critical care. The health facility from which the patient is transferred must ensure that infection control measures are in place and that the ambulance contains medical equipment, supplies, medicines, treatments, and specialized and qualified professionals inside the ambulance to meet the patient’s needs during the transfer process.

With regard to pre-scheduled transfer cases between facilities, it must be ensured that the patient’s condition is stable during the transfer, and the risks of the receiving health facility or the hospital professional about any changes must be updated, and the receiving health facility must be notified of the changes that may occur to the patient’s condition during the transfer period when necessary.