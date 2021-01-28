The Dubai Health Authority decided to allow the movement of licensed health professionals between health facilities, to manage cases of Corona virus, due to the requirements of the current circumstances, and to ensure the readiness of the health sector in the emirate to provide the required health care for sick cases, until the end of March.

In a circular of its destination to all health professionals and health facilities licensed by it, the authority clarified that it is permissible for licensed health professionals to work and move between other health facilities, wherever needed, regardless of the licensed health facility, for the purpose of contributing to the fight against the Coronavirus (COVID-19). 19 “And manage HIV-infected cases. According to the authority, health professionals licensed from other health authorities in the country may work and move to licensed health facilities in the Emirate of Dubai, as needed.

The authority stressed the need for the health professional to obtain prior written approval from the facility in which he works before moving or before working for any other health facility, and in the event of a medical complaint or a medical error occurs, the responsibility is on the professional doctor and the health facility that provided the health care services By him or by him, as the case may be.

She pointed out that it is not required to work with this circular to obtain prior approval from the authority, and that all concerned health facilities must fully adhere to the directives contained therein.