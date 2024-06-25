The Dubai Health Authority has adopted new standards to regulate the provision of oncology diagnostics and treatment services in health facilities concerned with providing the service in the emirate, in cooperation with the Emirates Oncology Society, in line with the goals and priorities set by the Dubai Health Sector Strategy 2026, to reach a pioneering health system that enhances confidence. Patients and their families, and contributes to making the emirate a leading model of health care that achieves the best therapeutic results.

This step comes as part of the Authority’s ongoing initiatives and efforts to develop the healthcare sector in Dubai and ensure the provision of specialized, high-quality treatment services that enhance the safety of patients and workers in health facilities that provide this type of service.

During a workshop organized at the Raffles Hotel in Dubai, in which the President of the Emirates Oncology Society, Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, participated, the authority reviewed the new standards for regulating the provision of oncology diagnostic and treatment services, which were developed in line with the legislation in force in the UAE in this regard, and within the best standards and practices. Global conference in this field, in the presence of a number of strategic partners and representatives of the targeted health facilities in the health sector in Dubai.

Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, stressed the importance of the new standards that come at a time when oncology services constitute one of the main challenges facing responsible health authorities at the global level.

He explained that the new standards will play an effective role in promoting the growth and development of the healthcare sector in the UAE, and Dubai in particular, by creating a competitive environment that motivates healthcare service providers for oncology patients to provide high-quality specialized services in accordance with international best practices, and in a way that contributes to enhancing Dubai’s position as an advanced medical destination at the regional and global levels.

For her part, Director of the Health Policies and Standards Department at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Hanan Obaid, said that the new standards that focus on the patient as the focus of service include a package of conditions and requirements related to clinical care and the safety of patients and workers in the health facility, and the main indicators of quality and performance to measure and monitor the effectiveness of providing Oncology diagnosis and treatment services and other requirements based on evidence and best practices in developing and improving the treatment experience for patients and improving the level and quality of services provided to them.

For her part, the head of the Authority’s Standards and Guidelines Department, Dr. Kholoud Al Sayegh, stated that the workshop discussed a number of topics related to clarifying the mechanism for implementing the new standards for providing oncology services as requirements for the Dubai Health Authority, and the importance of continuing to develop and update these standards, to keep pace with the rapid progress in diagnosing Treating and caring for oncology patients, focusing on precision diagnostic medicine and increasing the integration of multidisciplinary care, focusing on patient outcomes and quality of life, using smart technologies and solutions in treatment programs for patients, and the importance of care based on value, effectiveness and cost, while ensuring the sustainability and ease of access to these vital services and developing Standards for providing oncology services to meet future needs and challenges in the field of diagnosis and treatment of patients.