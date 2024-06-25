The Dubai Health Authority announced the issuance of a package of new standards to regulate the provision of oncology diagnostic and treatment services in health facilities concerned with providing the service in the emirate in cooperation with the Emirates Oncology Society, in line with the goals and priorities set by the Dubai Health Sector Strategy 2026 to reach a pioneering health system that enhances The confidence of patients and their families and contributes to making the emirate a leading model of health care that achieves the best therapeutic results.

This step comes as part of the Authority’s ongoing initiatives and efforts to develop the healthcare sector in Dubai and ensure the provision of specialized, high-quality treatment services that enhance the safety of patients and workers in health facilities that provide this type of service.

During a workshop organized at the Raffles Hotel in Dubai, in which Professor Humaid Al Shamsi, President of the Emirates Oncology Society, participated, the Authority reviewed the new standards for regulating the provision of oncology diagnostic and treatment services, which were developed in line with the legislation in force in the UAE in this regard and within the best international standards and practices in This field, in the presence of a number of strategic partners and representatives of the targeted health facilities in the health sector in Dubai.

Executive Director of the Health Regulation Sector at the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Marwan Al Mulla, stressed the importance of the new standards that come at a time when oncology services constitute one of the main challenges facing responsible health authorities at the global level, pointing out that the Dubai Health Authority has taken the initiative in this field. To build an effective system through these standards that reflect the authority’s commitment to achieving the best therapeutic results for patients by providing high-quality diagnostic and therapeutic services that improve the patient experience and contribute to increasing the efficiency, sustainability and ease of access to health care within an environment that focuses on the patient as the focus of service.

He explained that the new standards will play an effective role in promoting the growth and development of the healthcare sector in the UAE and Dubai in particular by creating a competitive environment that motivates healthcare service providers for oncology patients to provide high-quality specialized services in accordance with international best practices, which contributes to strengthening Dubai’s position as a destination. Advanced medical services at the regional and global levels.

For her part, Dr. Hanan Obaid, Director of the Health Policy and Standards Department at the Dubai Health Authority, said that the new standards, which focus on the patient as the core of the service, include a package of requirements and conditions related to clinical care, the safety of patients and workers in the health facility, and key indicators of quality and performance to measure and monitor the effectiveness of providing oncology diagnosis and treatment services, as well as other evidence-based requirements and best practices in developing and improving the treatment experience for patients and raising the level and quality of services provided to them.

For her part, Head of the Standards and Guidelines Department at the Authority, Dr. Kholoud Al Sayegh, stated that the workshop discussed a number of topics related to clarifying the mechanism for implementing the new standards for providing oncology services as requirements of the Dubai Health Authority and the importance of continuing to develop and update these standards to keep pace with the rapid progress in diagnosis, treatment and care of oncology patients and focus on On precision diagnostic medicine, increasing the integration of multidisciplinary care, focusing on patient outcomes and quality of life, using smart technologies and solutions in therapeutic programs for patients, and the importance of care based on value, effectiveness and cost, while ensuring the sustainability and ease of access to these vital services, and developing standards for providing oncology services to meet future needs and challenges in the field. Diagnosing and treating patients.