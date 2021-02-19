The Dubai Health Authority has adopted a policy for the quality of health data in the emirate to ensure its accuracy, efficiency, and reliability, and in order for this operational data to rise to the level of assistance in strategic decision-making, supporting health care services and improving transparency for society and partners.

The authority has defined the responsibilities for data quality in health care, where the CEO or the medical director of the healthcare facility bears the general responsibility for the quality of data and the preservation of clinical records, and the Quality Committee is responsible for confirmation and monitoring, and this last task can be delegated to the performance, information and data quality team.

Dubai Health indicated that the performance, information and data quality team has to ensure 7 main things: An institutional framework for managing data quality and clinical record keeping must be in place, with a commitment to spread the culture of data quality throughout the health care facility, and to ensure that The appropriate policies and procedures to achieve the quality of the data that it records and uses in preparing reports, including the internal control and authentication system, and the healthcare facility must put in place secure systems and processes for data quality as part of the normal business activity.

Dubai Health emphasized on ensuring that the health care facility provides the facility’s employees with the knowledge to achieve the ability to perform their roles in terms of data quality and clinical record keeping, and that all health care facility’s staff are appropriately trained in data collection and procedures, the health care facility’s electronic medical records, and the importance of good quality. For record keeping, adherence to data quality policies and procedures and clinical data validation, record-keeping performance and data quality measures must be monitored.

The policy defines 3 responsibilities for the Chief Information Officer and the Head of Performance Management, and the Informatics responsibilities in the healthcare facility are, to take corrective actions to improve data quality when necessary, to establish appropriate mechanisms for assessing risks in health care to determine where improvements in data quality may be required, and to design a policy framework. And actions to enhance data quality.

The policy defines the responsibilities of the clinical supervisors and the assistant director, which are to integrate and maintain clinical records, address data quality issues within their area, and arrange data quality action plans.

The responsibilities of the clinical staff included maintaining the quality of the data when entering information (as per the agreed scope) by the department’s staff, verifying the validity of all clinical data to ensure good quality of the subject of electronic records, ensuring the facility’s compliance with the legislation, policies, procedures and facility work instructions in this framework, and entering Data (clinical notes, forms) in a timely, accurate and complete manner, correcting errors or missing data within two days of their notification, and any data error that the clinical staff cannot correct must be recorded and notified to the IT services office for correction, and the clinical staff must bear responsibility for Data if information is entered on it on their behalf by management personnel at the healthcare facility.

The responsibilities of the healthcare administrator included compliance with legislation, policies and procedures of the health care facility and work instructions, and having a clear mandate to record clinical details on behalf of the doctor, ensuring timely data entry with accuracy and completeness, monitoring the quality of the data, processing it if appropriate and escalating it if necessary, And to receive appropriate training on the electronic medical records system.

The policy defines the responsibilities of health informatics personnel in the healthcare facility (including the data quality manager), as they must design a framework of policies and procedures to promote best practices in data quality and information management, and create electronic medical records for the healthcare facility to record data, and correct the causes of errors in the records. Electronic medical records that users are unable to correct for technical or other reasons, work closely with the electronic records system supplier to ensure data quality standards and record-keeping in Dubai, produce data sets in line with agreed definitions, expected data and quality standards, and issue monitoring reports and clinical reports to support the quality Data and alerting individuals against making mistakes and missing persons, and developing reports to compare the electronic medical records system against the Dubai Health Authority system and correct errors wherever possible.

The policy stressed the need to record the demographic data of health care recipients, and these data include: first, middle and last name, ID number, entry permit number, or another equivalent identifier such as the passport number of visitors and tourists, date of birth, gender, address, nationality, phone number, and mail Mail, job.





