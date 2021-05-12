The Dubai Health Authority has identified 8 preventive measures that must be adhered to when visiting shopping centers during the Covid-19 pandemic, to limit the spread of the disease and protect community members from its risks, especially with the increase in those coming to visit during the Eid Al-Fitr holiday.

The authority clarified that the procedures include “the necessity to stay at home if the person suffers from a fever or any respiratory symptoms, wear the muzzle correctly, and use smart payment methods when purchasing.”

And “Dubai Health” added, “Physical distancing must be maintained while visiting stores in shopping centers, and sterilizing hands after touching surfaces, and washing hands regularly.”

The authority stressed the need for shoppers to sterilize their purchases when returning to the home, and to avoid crowded places, to achieve the greatest degree of safety, and to spend a shopping process away from the risks of infection.





