The Dubai Health Authority stated that the beginning of winter is the optimal time to get the seasonal influenza vaccine, for all people from the age of six months and above, and the vaccination becomes effective in preventing infection risks two weeks after receiving the vaccination.

The authority identified, on its official account on social media, six categories that should receive the seasonal influenza vaccine, as they are more susceptible to complications of the disease, and these categories include health care providers, children under the age of five, the elderly aged 65 years and over, and pregnant women in Any stage of pregnancy, pilgrims and pilgrims, and those with chronic diseases, such as diabetes, diseases of the heart, lungs, liver and kidneys.

The Dubai Health Authority stated that the influenza vaccine carries six benefits for those who receive it, which are immunization from complications of infection, reducing the severity of the disease among vaccinated people in case of infection, reducing the risk of hospitalization, providing protection in the event that the person suffers from chronic diseases, protecting pregnant women From infection with influenza during and after pregnancy, and protecting the child in the first few months of his life, in addition to obtaining a vaccination that protects the person and his family, community and loved ones, including groups at risk of disease and its complications.

She added: “There are three categories for which it is forbidden to take the seasonal influenza vaccine, in order to prevent health complications, which are: children under the age of six months, people who are allergic to the vaccine or one of its components, the presence of severe or moderate symptoms of illness, and it is advised to postpone the vaccination until its demise. Symptoms.

The authority explained that there are some side effects that may be followed by the vaccine, such as redness and swelling at the injection site, headache, fever, muscle pain, nausea, an allergic reaction to one of the components of the vaccine, but these effects are usually mild and short-lived, especially when compared to symptoms. flu. The authority advised to continue to move the hands regularly, and to take painkillers.

And she called for the need to take the vaccine for age groups from the age of six months and above, to prevent complications from infection, especially for those with chronic diseases.