The Dubai Health Authority revealed a decline in the number of surgeries performed in the Emirate of Dubai, reaching 131,355 operations, compared to 201,966 operations in the previous year, or 34.9%, due to the abandonment of many patients from performing some non-urgent operations, Because of the Corona pandemic.

According to the authority’s latest statistics, 70,484 major surgeries were performed, a rate of 54%, compared to 60,716 minor operations, a rate of 46%, while 64.6% of the operations were performed in the private sector, and 22.9% of them were in the authority’s hospitals. .

The authority pointed out that Dubai Healthcare City witnessed 16,196 surgeries, accounting for 12.3% of operations, and general surgery operations topped the list with 20.73%, followed by obstetrics and gynecology with 20.73%, then injuries and orthopedics with 11.1%, then eye surgery with a rate of 20.73%. 7.56%, which varied between scheduled operations and emergency operations.

The authority’s statistics showed a decrease in the rate of outpatient clinics by 25.1%, as a result of the special measures to confront the spread of the new Corona virus, 77.2% of whom are auditors for outpatient clinics in private sector hospitals and Dubai Healthcare City, and 22% are auditors for government hospital clinics.

The number of department auditors decreased by 3.8% annually, including 71.3% of inpatients in private sector hospitals, 27.7% of inpatients in the Authority’s hospitals, and 1% of this category of patients were in hospitals of the Ministry of Health and Community Protection.

The authority’s statistics revealed that the number of people infected with communicable diseases was 14,743 patients, a decrease of 62.02%. years, with a rate of 16.1%, while the percentage of these diseases among the population of 45 years and over was simple, with a rate of 12.29%.



