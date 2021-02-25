The Dubai Health Authority stated that the appointment between the two doses of the Oxford-AstraZenka vaccine is 10 weeks, and that all those who received the first dose of the vaccine will receive text messages at the specified time and location at the earliest time.

The Deputy Director General of the Dubai Health Authority, Dr. Alawi Al Sheikh, explained in an intervention on Dubai TV that the extension of the time interval between the two doses of the “Oxford-AstraZenka” vaccine was based on three reasons, according to recent studies conducted by the University of Oxford. The first is that recent studies that have been conducted have demonstrated that the effectiveness The vaccine increases over the length of time between the first and second doses, as it was between people who received the two doses with a 4-week difference and reached about 55%, while it was proven that the effectiveness of people who received the vaccine with a time difference of 8 to 12 weeks increased to more than 80%.

He added, “The second reason is that studies have also shown that the effectiveness of the vaccine against disease after the first dose remained constant until the date of the second dose, while the third reason is that the immunity acquired from the vaccine, which is measured by the percentage of antibodies in the blood, was higher in people who received it.” On two doses with a greater time interval. “

He said that based on the recently published studies, the recommendations of the World Health Organization, and the recommendations of the scientific team at the authority, 10 weeks were approved as a time difference between the two doses of this vaccine.

Dubai Health had listed the Oxford-AstraZenka vaccine about three weeks ago, after clinical trials had proven the safety and efficacy of this vaccine, indicating that the studies conducted on the vaccine were reviewed by the scientific team at the authority, as it was published in the journal Scientific refereed.

And those who received the first dose of the vaccine said that they got an appointment for the second dose to be less than a month after the date of the first dose, and according to the new changes in the date of doses, they are waiting for messages of the new appointment.

Dubai Health was the first shipment of the AstraZeneca vaccine early this month, to add it to the list of vaccines against Covid-19 disease, which it provides in its medical facilities, in addition to the vaccines Fire Biontec and Cinopharm.

The authority stressed the need to obtain a prior appointment for vaccination, by calling the toll-free number (800342), to determine the quality of the vaccine and the date of vaccination, while noting that the vaccination of members of the first line of defense and vital professions is done in coordination between the Dubai Health Authority and the bodies, departments and institutions in which they work She also confirmed that priority for registration at this stage is for ages 60 years and over





