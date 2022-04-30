Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, and ahead of the happy Eid Al Fitr, His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, ordered the granting of golden residence to imams of mosques, preachers and muezzins who They completed 20 years at the helm, in addition to a financial honor, in appreciation of their efforts in introducing the teachings of the true Islamic religion and spreading the values ​​of tolerance, especially during the holy month of Ramadan.

His Highness the Crown Prince of Dubai thanked the imams of mosques, preachers and muezzins, stressing that their pivotal role in society is appreciated and respected. their lofty message.



