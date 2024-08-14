The Dubai Government Human Resources Department has launched the new version of the Youth Council in the department, with the aim of bringing about a qualitative change in the council’s working mechanism by adopting the approach of pioneering start-up companies.

This came during an interactive session held under the slogan “Youth Visions” in the presence of the Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi.

This strategic step is in line with the directives of the wise leadership and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, “that the future is a trust in the hands of the youth, and that the Emirati youth are our bet for the bright future of the UAE and the realization of its vision of excellence and global leadership.”

Al Falasi said: “Youth possess renewable energy and innovative ideas capable of bringing about radical change in various fields. They are a driving force for innovation and change. Through the launch of the new edition of the Youth Council, we at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department seek to empower and guide young people to be the pioneers of the future and the engine for achieving Dubai’s ambitious vision. We affirm our commitment to developing young capabilities and enhancing communication and partnerships with this important segment, based on our commitment to supporting the future visions of the Emirate of Dubai with innovative talents, distinguished minds and globally competitive expertise.”

Omar Al Ansari, Chairman of the Youth Council at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “The launch of the new edition of the Youth Council comes in line with our commitment to meet the changing needs of young people, empower them and guide them towards achieving their full potential. This step represents an investment in a better future for them by creating a new model and an environment that stimulates creativity and excellence, and provides opportunities for growth, development and innovation, leading to leadership.”

The new Youth Council’s projects will focus on supporting young talents in Dubai and involving them in drawing the human resources map in various sectors, in addition to using the visions and innovative ideas of young people to develop the human capital system in the public sector.

The new council’s working mechanism is based on four tracks: Partnerships Track, Capacity Development Track, Artificial Intelligence Track, and Quality of Life Track. These tracks aim to enhance the department’s efforts by improving strategic communication channels between the various youth councils, enabling young human cadres to develop their capabilities to achieve their ambitions, and harnessing modern technologies and artificial intelligence innovations to support and implement creative and innovative ideas, with a focus on programs and initiatives that support mental and physical health and financial awareness.