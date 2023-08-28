Within the framework of the Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department’s keenness to upgrade human capital in the Dubai government, prepare Emirati cadres and qualify them for future jobs, and provide a happy and inspiring work environment, the department is discussing the “Dubai Government Jobs Engineering” project with government agencies in Dubai to come up with a distinguished and comprehensive project that meets the needs of government agencies. current and future workforce.

The Dubai Government Human Resources Department reviewed the “Dubai Government Jobs Engineering” project during the first meeting it organized with 40 government departments, with the aim of designing a methodology and criteria for determining job levels and titles, determining the quality and value of jobs in government departments based on the level of required skills, and building a clear and comprehensive vision regarding Departments current and future manpower needs.

During the meeting, the framework of the proposed jobs and job groups, behavioral and technical competencies, job levels, including job paths and grades, were reviewed, the development of job families in line with developments in government work, the importance of job classification to serve future specializations, the review of the project plan and the preliminary results of data analysis.

His Excellency Iman bin Khatim, Executive Director of the Policies and Programs Sector at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, stressed the importance of the “Dubai Government Jobs Engineering” project for designing a human resources infrastructure that provides a basis for human resources practices for the departments, institutions and bodies affiliated with the Dubai government, such as compensation and wage systems. career development, and workforce planning.

She said that the “Engineering Dubai Government Jobs” project is part of the Dubai Plan 2030 projects, which are supervised by the Strategic Affairs Council of the Executive Council of Dubai, which focuses on ensuring and building an exceptional future with innovative visions in cooperation and partnership with the concerned authorities.

Iman bin Khatim, Executive Director of the Policies and Programs Sector, added that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department coordinates and cooperates with government agencies in Dubai to set the foundations, methods and tools used in the field of analysis, design, classification and foresight of jobs and professions, with the aim of developing competencies and developing organizational performance, as the functional engineering system is one of The important systems for qualifying organizations in all their forms and activities to face the various new organizational and professional challenges by gaining permanent competitive advantage due to effective control over the performance of their personnel and the ability to upgrade and develop their competencies to quickly and effectively adapt to various developments.

For her part, Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Policies and Programs Department at the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said that the department aims behind the Dubai Government Jobs Engineering project to design a unified and integrated job framework at the level of the Dubai government that includes workforce planning, human resource analytics, talent and profession management, a simple, consistent and transparent framework, performance management, effective manager tools, reward management, recruitment and transfer, and business support.

She added that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department aims behind the Dubai Government Jobs Engineering Project as well to develop an integrated structure of levels that works to harmonize the job structure and the results of job evaluation according to the international classification system for job grades, and to determine the competencies, skills and level required for them to ensure the performance of the desired tasks and responsibilities, and the classification of jobs. Affiliated to functional groups according to similar knowledge and skills.

Amna Al Suwaidi, Director of Policies and Programs Department, explained that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department will follow in designing the functional framework a plan based on harmony with the future aspirations of the Emirate of Dubai, its objectives and strategic direction, and search for lessons learned from market practices and determine its future directions, and coordinate and harmonize with government agencies in Dubai, ensuring linkage with human resource programs and their applicability.

The Dubai Government Jobs Engineering project comes in line with the strategic axes of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department 2023-2026, which aims to strategically lead the human resources sector, and apply best practices to meet the challenges of the sector in light of rapid developments and continuous changes, as well as by working to build an innovation-based environment. To identify the most important trends and future aspirations in the sector, in addition to embracing and adopting innovative ideas to lead the pioneering thought in the human resources sector locally and internationally through programs, studies and research, and to work with experts and specialists in the field of human resources and to cooperate with institutions and agencies that will provide the Dubai government with effective solutions and recommendations to overcome the challenges of the labor market. Planning and preparing for the future.