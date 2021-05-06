The Dubai Government’s Human Resources Department decided to start the Eid Al-Fitr holiday in Dubai government departments for the year 1442 AH, starting from the 29th of Ramadan until 3 Shawwal, in accordance with that of the Gregorian date.

On this occasion, the Director General of the Department of Human Resources of the Government of Dubai, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, offered the highest words of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai And His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, the sheikhs, members of the Supreme Council of the Federation, Rulers of the Emirates, asking God Almighty to restore this happy occasion to the leadership, government and people of the United Arab Emirates with abundant health and wellness





