Dubai Government Human Resources Department (DGHR) has announced the launch of the “Human Resources Outlook: Major Drivers and Future Trends in Human Resources Management” report, as part of its ongoing efforts to enhance and develop human resources management practices in the emirate in line with national strategies and the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, to make Dubai a global city and a hub for innovation and creativity. Through this report, DGHR Department seeks to identify the future needs and expectations of human resources in the Emirate of Dubai, and provide the necessary solutions, proposals and tools to empower and motivate national cadres and global talents, enhance partnerships and cooperation with the public and private sectors, and achieve sustainable development and well-being for society.

The report reviews current HR practices in the public and private sectors in Dubai, as well as future trends and key drivers of change. The report also addresses emerging opportunities and challenges and provides recommendations based on the views of a group of HR specialists in the public and private sectors in Dubai.

“The ‘Human Resources Foresight’ report is a practical and strategic guide that reflects the commitment of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department to provide innovative visions and future solutions that contribute to the development of the human resources sector. The report is in line with our mission to develop smart solutions, flexible and innovative policies, and develop talents and minds that support the competitiveness of the Emirate of Dubai. We at the department continue our constant endeavor to foresee the future and provide initiatives that support the vision of our wise leadership and relevant national strategies, most notably the National Strategy for Attracting and Retaining Talents to consolidate the UAE’s position as one of the top 10 countries in the field of global talent competitiveness, ensure the availability of talent in the country’s strategic sectors, and consolidate the country’s image as a preferred destination for global talents to reside and work,” said Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department.

“The importance of this report lies in providing a clear vision of the future of human resources in the Emirate of Dubai and shedding light on the challenges facing this field, in addition to providing recommendations aimed at enhancing the role of human resources in government entities in the Emirate of Dubai to enhance the global competitiveness of the emirate, including addressing the major drivers that affect human resources, enhancing learning and development practices, improving talent attraction and retention, integrating advanced technology into human resources management, and enhancing the employee experience in government entities,” Al Falasi added.

Major Drivers and Future Trends

The report addresses the most important drivers influencing human resources management in Dubai, including technological developments, policies and regulations issued by the federal government, economic developments, globalization and inflation. The report highlights the impact of these drivers on human resources practices and strategies, and provides recommendations to keep pace with these changes to ensure sustainable excellence in human resources management.

Human Resource Management in Dubai: Opportunities and Challenges

The report explores opportunities in HR practices, including digital transformation that is transforming HR operations and enhancing employee experience, as well as investing in developing local talent and driving Emiratisation by providing educational opportunities and career progression paths for UAE nationals. In addition, the report explores challenges facing HR management, such as the need to adapt to new legislation and changing market demands, and the importance of maintaining a work-life balance to ensure employee satisfaction and increased productivity.

This report adds to a variety of projects and initiatives that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department is keen to launch to improve the human resources situation in the UAE. The “Future Features of Human Resources in the Emirate of Dubai” project, under the slogan (Talent 2033), is one of the latest of these projects, as it aims to consolidate Dubai’s position as a global center for innovation and creativity in the field of human resources management. The project focuses on empowering the national workforce and integrating it into the private sector, in addition to strengthening partnerships with the public and private sectors to achieve sustainable development and community well-being.

The report, “Foreseeing the Future of Human Resources: Major Drivers and Future Trends in Human Resources Management,” embodies the commitment of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department to transform the field of government human resources management to achieve the strategic goals and priorities of the Dubai Government, and to formulate strategies and policies that enhance the field of human resources in Dubai and government performance in general.