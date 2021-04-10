The Dubai Government Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding the working hours of employees in entities affiliated with the Dubai government during the holy month of Ramadan.

The circular stated that the official working hours of government departments and agencies in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan start from nine in the morning and end at two in the afternoon, with the exception of those whose work nature requires otherwise.

On this occasion, the Department raised the highest verses of congratulations and blessings to the shrine of His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, and his brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and to their brother His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince The era of Abu Dhabi, the Deputy Supreme Commander of the Armed Forces, and their brothers, members of the Supreme Council of the Union, rulers of the Emirates, ask God Almighty to preserve the leadership, government and people of the UAE, and to restore the blessed month of Ramadan to the UAE and the world with goodness and blessing.





