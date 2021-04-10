The Dubai Government Human Resources Department issued a circular regarding the working hours of employees in entities affiliated with the Dubai government, during the holy month of Ramadan. The circular stated that the official working hours for government departments and agencies in Dubai during the holy month of Ramadan start from nine in the morning and end at two in the afternoon, with the exception of those whose work nature requires otherwise.





