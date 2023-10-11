The Dubai Government Excellence Programme, affiliated with the General Secretariat of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, concluded the activities of the fifth session of the Executive Benchmarking Programme, which aims to enhance the values ​​of continuous institutional learning and exchange knowledge and experiences between government agencies in Dubai to contribute to supporting its position among the best cities in the world in government work and services. Advanced and proactive government.

40 participants, representing 18 government agencies, participated in this edition of the program. They presented four joint research and development projects, and worked on them as cooperative teams to achieve benchmark comparisons documenting best practices.

The “Executive Benchmarking Program” aims to: Since its launch for the first time in the form of the “In Dubai We Learn” initiative, it has sought to enhance the culture of institutional learning, transfer and exchange of knowledge in the government sector in Dubai, through a group of benchmarking projects implemented by work teams from all participating government agencies.

The Secretary-General of the Executive Council of the Emirate of Dubai, Abdullah Al Basti, met with the graduates at the conclusion of the program, praising their performance and qualitative research that supports the excellence of government work in Dubai, as he praised the level of work submitted.

He honored the teams participating in the program, as the Government Capacity Building – Future Jobs team achieved a seven-star level, the Data Management and Decision-Making team achieved a six-star level, while the Community Behaviors for Effective Government and Shared Digital Services teams achieved a five-star level in this version of the Executive Comparisons Program. Reference.

The fifth session of the program aimed to build on the successes of previous sessions, and form a team to learn from best practices and government research and development in priority areas in the Dubai government.

The General Coordinator of the Dubai Government Excellence Program, Dr. Hazza Al Nuaimi, emphasized the importance of building capabilities, developing skills, and improving the performance of individuals and institutions in enhancing government integration, and establishing best practices in its various operations, pointing out the inclusion of these goals in the various initiatives of the Dubai Government Excellence Program.

Four main challenges were selected for this session based on analysis of evaluation reports and global trends. The Shared Digital Services Challenge aimed to search for the best global practices in the field of shared digital services, and the most important initiatives and policies undertaken by leading countries and cities in this field, to ensure integrated services for government agencies among themselves, and between the government and private sectors, so that they are integrated with non-digital services, Exceeding society’s expectations.

As for the Data Management and Decision-Making Challenge, it aims to monitor the best ways to use data science, management and analysis to support decision-making, especially in the field of developing human resources capabilities and technical infrastructure.

The government capacity building challenge focused on future jobs and their requirements for specialized skills and capabilities, in addition to supporting government agencies in the field of anticipating the future, such as data science, decision-making, and artificial intelligence.

The fourth challenge highlighted community behavior for an effective government, and how to benefit from studies of the behavior of users and beneficiaries of government services to develop government work, including strategies, policies, and government services.