The General Government Communication Network, affiliated with the Executive Council of Dubai, held a network meeting at the headquarters of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, with the participation of directors and communication officials from various government agencies in the emirate, to discuss a range of topics including presenting the experience of institutional reputation by the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, and the lessons learned from responding to the depression in April 2024, in addition to the communication strategy for the unified 04 platform to receive suggestions, comments and complaints..

In the opening speech of the meeting, His Excellency Lieutenant General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri, Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, said: Under the directives of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, we work according to a clear vision for effective and influential communication that reflects the keenness of the Dubai government to keep pace with the future aspirations of the leadership and various segments of society..

He added that the General Network for Government Communication Forum represents an important platform for exchanging ideas and visions and unifying efforts within the framework of our ambitious national strategy, explaining that “Dubai Residency” follows an integrated strategy for communication and interaction, and relies on the best international practices and strategic plans of the Dubai Government, with the aim of enhancing the institutional reputation by focusing on customers as a key party in the process..

During the meeting, the Director of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai spoke about the importance of government communication as one of the basic pillars on which modern governments are based to achieve their strategic goals and strengthen their relationship with the local community, stressing that it is a tool for interaction and transparency, and that a bridge of trust must be built between government institutions and the public..

Lieutenant General Mohammed Al Marri called for communication in times of crisis to be fast and accurate, whether the crisis is health, natural, or economic. Effective communication contributes to guiding the public correctly and helps in taking appropriate precautionary measures..

He also stressed the role of government communication in enhancing the public image of the government at the local and international levels by highlighting government achievements and initiatives, as well as improving reputation, which contributes to attracting investments and strategic partnerships, noting that the positive image of the government and our Emirates contributes to creating an environment conducive to sustainable development and economic prosperity..

He addressed the government communications directors, saying that they have a major role in creating a positive institutional reputation, and that work must be done according to an organized strategy and comprehensive cooperation with all government agencies..

At the end of his speech, Lieutenant General Al Marri expressed his gratitude and appreciation to the General Secretariat of the Executive Council for its significant role in creating an effective means of communication with the public and governments..

Continuous coordination

Eng. Ahmed Al Mahri, Assistant Secretary-General for Government Communication and General Secretariat Affairs at the Executive Council of Dubai, welcomed the exceptional levels of coordination between government entities in Dubai, especially within the framework of government communication strategies, pointing to their effective role in highlighting Dubai’s ambitious future initiatives, programmes and plans, highlighting distinguished models of innovative government work, and effective communication with various segments of the emirate’s society and the public locally and globally, in addition to the unparalleled experiences that Dubai offers and the values ​​that constitute its unique identity and represent the pillars of its leadership among the cities of the world..

Al Mahri praised the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai for hosting the General Government Communication Network meeting, praising its message, pioneering efforts, fruitful partnerships and influential communication with local and international audiences, which contributed to consolidating Dubai’s reputation and position among the best cities in the world to live, work, reside and visit..

Lessons learned

Alia Al Dheeb, Head of Communications and Media Relations at the Dubai Government Media Office, gave a presentation on the influential and pivotal role of effective media communication in raising the level of community awareness, especially in emergency situations and times of temporary crises. She reviewed a set of lessons learned in professional media communication based on the speed of action in transferring information in a transparent and objective manner. She stressed the role of communication teams in government agencies as a reliable and responsible source from which correct and accurate information can be obtained, especially in emergency situations, citing the role of the Dubai Government Media Office during the exceptional weather conditions that Dubai and the UAE witnessed in April and May, and the professional and rapid measures it took as an official and reliable source of information in the context of media coverage of the situation, through close cooperation around the clock with all agencies concerned with addressing the consequences of the exceptional weather phenomenon, until the end of the weather condition, and the efforts that followed to remove its effects, which had a significant impact in ensuring everyone’s safety and avoiding the spread of rumors and misinformation..

open government communication

Maitha Al Gergawi, Senior Consultant at the Dubai Model Centre of the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, reviewed the communication strategy for Platform 04, the unified platform for communication between the Dubai Government and its customers, which aims to communicate reliably and effectively with customers and engage them primarily in improving and developing government services in Dubai, by establishing a participatory approach, enhancing community trust, and ensuring that opinions, suggestions, and ideas reach the relevant authorities, in order to continue improving performance and providing services to all with greater efficiency and smoothness, in a way that achieves and exceeds customer expectations, affirming Dubai’s leadership in providing official channels that are open and available to the public in achieving effective, innovative, and flexible government communication..

Corporate reputation

First Lieutenant Saif Al Falasi, Head of the Social Responsibility Section at the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, gave a distinguished presentation on the department’s experience in preparing an integrated system for corporate reputation, which clarified the main axes and dimensions from which the corporate reputation of Dubai Residency emerges, in addition to the indicators that measure the level of reputation and the initiatives adopted by the department in this field..

Integration

The members also discussed the importance of integrating government communication initiatives implemented by Dubai government agencies and working in a team spirit and one-government approach, in enhancing Dubai’s leading position at the forefront of international destinations with a prestigious global reputation..

The General Network for Government Communication, which was established in 2009, works to establish a culture of unified voice in announcing government policies and initiatives, and contribute to enhancing Dubai’s global leadership, through effective integration between government entities, and discussing best practices and future visions in various fields of communication..