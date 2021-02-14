The Dubai government has adopted a document of general principles to regulate the services provided to children and adolescents with autism spectrum disorder, from birth to the age of 18, which represents the first step in the development of protocols that regulate the services provided for their treatment and rehabilitation.

The move comes in implementation of the inclusive health policy, one of the programs of the Dubai Disability Strategy 2020 within the initiative “My Community … A Place for All”, launched by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, in 2014, under the supervision of the Supreme Committee for the Protection of The rights of people of determination, under the leadership of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, to transform Dubai into a completely friendly city for people of determination, as it places the inclusive health path at the top of the priorities for securing the rights of people of determination and achieving quality of life for them.

The initiative has contributed to establishing concepts of community integration through many programs that support the provision of the rights of people of determination, at the level of the legislative environment, infrastructure, and application programs, that guarantee their independence and decent living.

The Director of Policies and Strategies for Social Development at the General Secretariat of the Executive Council, Dr. Amna Al-Mazmi, said that the inclusive health policy works to improve the services provided to people of determination with various disabilities, and the document of general principles represents the first step in developing protocols for organizing treatment and rehabilitation services for children and adolescents with spectrum disorder. Autism, to continue efforts to ensure that they have better opportunities for social integration, the possibility of learning, in addition to future employment opportunities.

“The document is an ideal way to unify early intervention methods and policies, protocols for health and care services, and the basics of assessing the quality of services provided by specialists and professionals, to ensure standardization of quality across the various facilities,” Al-Mazami added.

In order to achieve the requirements of the next phase, in which the focus will be on developing organizational protocols for services, a working group has been formed to oversee the development of protocols and clinical guidelines to guide the process and standards of service provision, in order to improve the level of quality and excellence. The team includes in its membership a representative from Al Jalila Children’s Specialty Hospital, Dubai Health Authority, and Dubai Healthcare City Authority.

• The document is an ideal way to standardize early intervention methods and policies.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

