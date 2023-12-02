Government departments and agencies in Dubai have achieved a qualitative leap in the digital transformation of their various services, with the aim of facilitating procedures for customers, as the number of digital services provided through the “Dubai Now” platform exceeded 190 services, while the emirate’s government departments and agencies raced towards digital transformation, transforming all their services to become… Smart.

In detail, the Dubai Health Authority revealed that the number of smart services it provides through its various platforms is 77 services, including health tourism services, health insurance, medical committee, treatment services abroad and health offices, public health services, supportive administrative services, health organization services, and education services. Medical and research.

It confirmed that it achieved high rates in terms of smart transformation and health sector sustainability, as it achieved up to 98.55% in digital completion rates, 98.91% in automation of internal processes, 93.42% in digital adoption, and 100% in smart inspection rates. Remotely through the “Rased” system.

She stated that this transformation comes in line with Dubai’s approach to accelerating the pace of transformation to a sustainable digital environment, and its keenness to employ modern technologies in all fields, and to raise the level of smart services and expand them to include the various facilities of the emirate and its service and vital sectors according to an exceptional and comprehensive system to enhance its position as a prominent global digital capital. The authority also continues its smart transformation efforts, harnessing them to develop the health care system in the emirate through smart services, digital platforms and applications that keep pace with modern developments, save time and effort, and contribute to providing the best services, enhancing community awareness and communicating with community members.

The authority added that it is working to replace the old public health management system with a modern one to be used by healthcare service providers in Dubai within the government and private sectors, including hospitals, medical centres, clinics and laboratories, to manage immunization and monitor infectious diseases, in addition to vaccination services.

The Authority indicated that the number of smart transactions conducted by customers on its platforms during the first half of this year witnessed a noticeable increase, compared to the same period last year, as it exceeded two million and 300 thousand transactions, while the number during the same period last year reached two million transactions.

Smart applications also recorded a noticeable increase in the number of health licensing services transactions by 25%, compared to the first half of last year, as the number of transactions for the current year reached 667 thousand transactions, compared to 533 thousand transactions during the year 2022.

The number of beneficiaries of these services during the first half of this year exceeded 847 thousand people, an increase of 136 thousand over the first half of 2022, and they varied between administrative and supportive services, which are 10 services, including medical auditing of applications for granting “special parking permits for people of determination.” In cooperation with the Roads and Transport Authority, the issuance of birth certificates, in addition to health regulation services, includes 30 services provided by the health regulation sector, including a request to add a facility to the group of medical facilities, and a request to change the name of the health facility.

In turn, the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai reported that the number of digital services it provides through its various platforms has reached 75 main services, under which many sub-services fall, while three smart services top the list of the most used, which is the new “tourist entry permit” service, and A new “residence permit” and a new “work entry permit.”

The administration confirmed that its plan towards digital transformation includes all the services it provides, in line with the emirate’s strategy and direction, with the aim of facilitating the service and providing it with global accuracy, in record time.

Dubai Municipality also confirmed that it continues to enhance its digital and smart services in accordance with the best international standards and practices, and to promote innovation and develop its digital infrastructure, within a reliable and comprehensive digital smart system that supports the emirate’s digital economy, empowers its digital community, and enhances its position as a global digital capital.

She continued: “We seek to support and enhance digital transformation in the Emirate of Dubai by launching pioneering digital and smart services with advanced features that target the areas and specializations of the municipality’s work, as well as providing smart and integrated solutions that contribute to improving the experience of customers, raising the quality of services provided to them, reducing time and effort for them, and meeting their needs.” In an effective manner, we are keen to contribute to enhancing the development process in Dubai, and consolidating the emirate’s position, competitiveness and global leadership in the digital field.”

Dubai Municipality’s development plans include increasing the use of emerging technology solutions by 70% of its total services, automating manual processes by 100%, providing proactive services, and reducing the time and steps of service delivery by 15%, such as using the Internet of Things to improve the city’s vital services management processes. It also detects leakages and breakages through recycled water networks, which are used in various projects across the emirate, as well as managing and operating pumping stations and sewage treatment plants. The municipality is also working to develop the customer experience with regard to food services and consumer products by improving The experience of importers of food and consumer products by redesigning 15 services related to doing business and importing.

The Roads and Transport Authority in Dubai also provides 251 various smart services in its various sectors on its website, to facilitate conducting transactions for its customers, in 11 branches: “Nol”, “Public Transport”, “Vehicles”, “Salik”, and “Salik”. Right of Way”, “Drivers”, “Commercial Transport”, “Investment”, “Shared Transportation”, “No Objection Certificates for Construction Works”, and “Traffic Services”.

The Authority explained that the most commonly used digital services on its website are: a request to renew a driver’s license, a request to register as a driver’s license service provider, a request to register a new vehicle, a request to renew a vehicle, a request to transfer vehicle ownership, and pay vehicle fines.

She added that among the most commonly used services are a direct purchase request for a distinctive plate number designated for the auction, inquiring about distinctive plate numbers, requesting to reserve parking for a mosque, requesting to reserve parking for a building, requesting to reserve public parking for contractors, parking permits for people of determination and senior citizens, and requesting the issuance of a seasonal permit. For public parking.

She pointed out that the most requested services also include a request to issue a large-scale public parking permit to a government agency, a request to issue a limited public parking permit to a government agency, registering and activating a Salik card, filling up a Salik balance, a request to add a new vehicle to a Salik account, and a request to delete a vehicle from a Salik account. Salik, and request to update Salik account information.

The authority stated that there are other services that are among the most used, including transportation in luxury vehicles, requesting the issuance of advertising permits on vehicles, requesting the issuance of temporary outdoor advertising permits on roads, requesting an investment opportunity with the Roads and Transport Authority, requesting the numbering of houses and buildings, and requesting the issuance of a permit. Occupying part of the right of way.

In turn, the Public Prosecution in Dubai has provided an integrated package of electronic services to facilitate its customers and reduce time and effort, through its website on the Internet, amounting to about 130 sub-services classified under a list of main services, including judicial complaints services, investigation, guarantees, criminal trial, and services. General judicial services, financial and insurance services, grievances, and appeals against rulings.

It also includes civil lawsuit services, enforcement services of criminal judgments and orders, experts, seized and seized services, and pardon and petition services. Topping the list of services most used by the Public Prosecution in Dubai are a copy of the case file, receipt of the passport, bail for an accused, objection to a violation, and desistance. Search, inquire about a case, and pay a traffic fine.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority also provides a group of the most prominent updates in its electronic services or through its application on smart phones.

Through the updated version of the Authority’s mobile phone application, customers can complete six smart services that are considered the most widely used through the application, including services for attesting higher education certificates, attesting school certificates, and an academic succession certificate, in addition to the service of signing the guardian’s contract, the early childhood center, and the guardian’s contract. Order and school.

The updated version of the smart application also provides easier access for people of determination with visual disabilities to various lists, as well as a search service for educational institutions in Dubai, which provides parents with the ability to view reliable detailed information about the educational options available to their children in the various special education sectors in the country. Dubai.

The Authority periodically enhances its electronic services, which include educational permit services in various private education sectors in Dubai, in addition to student affairs and educational staff affairs services.

The Mohammed bin Rashid Housing Establishment revealed a set of smart services included within the “Ambition” project for digital transformation during GITEX Global, where “Ambition” aims to bring about a qualitative shift in the organization’s performance, by reviewing and redesigning all its internal operations, and employing modern digital technologies. To improve the user experience, redefine interaction with customers and provide innovative services to its customers.

This platform, using Metaverse technology, represents a transformative step in the housing services provided by the organization, as it has succeeded in radically transforming the housing display experience, by providing an innovative digital interface that enhances efficiency and increases the happiness of beneficiaries.

Implementing metaverse technology contributes to saving time and costs significantly, as it reduces actual infrastructure costs, lowers operational costs, enables data analysis, and reduces transportation expenses for employees, citizens, and visitors alike.

The Department of Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities in Dubai launched a smart platform for governance and supervision of fundraising in the emirate, which includes the Beit Al Khair Society and the Dubai Charity Society.

The platform covers the amounts of donations, and the number of transactions collected and donated by donors and philanthropists in the smart piggy banks spread in several locations in the Emirate of Dubai, and the number reaches 147 piggy banks. The platform also includes donations collected online.

In the field of charitable work, the department focuses on two main things: increasing charitable work within the country, and promoting sustainable development projects, by enhancing the digital transformation process in the Emirate of Dubai.

