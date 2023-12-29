Dubai Municipality reported that it has drawn up a plan to receive New Year's Eve celebrants in the emirate's public parks, which are visited by thousands of visitors to practice various recreational activities and enjoy a festive atmosphere filled with joy and fun.

A huge fireworks display will be carried out in the Dubai Frame, which can be enjoyed from different areas.

She explained that it is expected to receive more than 50,000 revelers in its gardens that it designated to receive revelers on New Year's Eve, and that it has put in place procedures for visitors to have an enjoyable time during the celebration.

Director of the Public Parks and Recreational Facilities Department at Dubai Municipality, Ahmed Al Zarouni, told Emirates Today that the municipality has allocated four main public parks, which receive visitors from New Year’s celebrations, starting from eight in the morning until one after midnight, which are Zabeel Park and Al Safa Park. Umm Suqeim Park, Al Quoz Lake Park.

He stated that visitors to the four parks can enjoy fireworks displays in different areas of the Emirate of Dubai, as they overlook the main fireworks display locations due to their geographical location.

Al Zarouni added: “The municipality has set exceptional measures to secure New Year’s events, as it has harnessed its capabilities, financial and human resources, and smart technologies in cooperation with strategic partners to ensure health and safety in the emirate.”

Public parks are among the most important destinations that visitors from inside and outside the country visit to relax, seek tranquility, and spend happy times in the company of family and friends. There are 210 parks spread across Dubai, including five major parks, with a total area of ​​more than eight million square metres.

Dubai Public Parks combines entertainment, education, and encouragement to follow a healthy lifestyle, by providing it with a wide range of various equipment, facilities, and amenities, which provide visitors with useful information, enable them to spend enjoyable times and practice sports, and encourage this, by providing a variety of sports equipment. Including tracks designated for running, walking, and cycling, as well as fields for football, basketball, volleyball, tennis, and other games.