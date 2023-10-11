The Dubai Future Foundation today announced the “Dubai Artificial Intelligence Alliance,” which aims to provide a platform based on partnership and cooperation to accelerate the adoption of emerging technologies, regulate innovation standards, and stimulate positive ideas and influential applications in this vital and important sector for the economies and societies of the future.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, stressed that the alliance will contribute to providing the opportunity for all global technology companies, entrepreneurs, and institutions concerned with artificial intelligence technology to work jointly to find innovative solutions, stressing that the coming period requires strengthening global collective action to fill the current gaps and gaps in organizing… Governance of generative artificial intelligence, and focusing on promising opportunities and taking advantage of them.

Belhoul pointed out during the opening speech of the Dubai Artificial Intelligence Forum, which opened today under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of the Executive Council and Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the Dubai Future Foundation, that the two-day forum represents a global station for anticipating its future. It is an opportunity to serve humanity, and to enhance cooperation, coordination, partnership, and communication between its developers and users, including governments, institutions, companies, and individuals, to achieve the best results desired from it in various vital sectors.

He added, “This year we have seen exceptional results in the widespread and accelerating use of generative AI to generate art, produce videos, and implement programming. But this is just the beginning if we imagine the future of integrating generative AI with cloud computing and robotics.”

Belhoul pointed out that the uses of artificial intelligence will, in the near future, include most of the vital sectors and details of the daily lives of individuals, companies, and societies, and will open new horizons for work, creativity, innovation, achievement, excellence, cooperation, and partnership to design and implement the future, while the integration between the human creative idea and machine learning algorithms is enhanced.