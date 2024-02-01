The Dubai Future Foundation, in partnership with the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, announced the launch of the “Future of Government Work Accelerators Programme,” which aims to design a futuristic and innovative methodology that supports government agencies in Dubai in innovating creative methods in practicing government work, and keeping pace with current and future transformations in a way that contributes to enhancing leadership. Dubai and its readiness for the future.

The program, supervised by Dubai Future Accelerators, held its first meeting with the participation of 13 government agencies, with the aim of exchanging experiences and successful practices among government work teams, introducing the most prominent current challenges and future opportunities, and identifying the most important priorities that must be focused on while working to develop ideas and projects within their participation in the program. the program.

3 main axes

The “Future of Government Work Accelerators Program” focuses on three main axes: unifying visions and efforts to support and empower talent in the government sector, understanding the challenges and changes that mainly affect the method of government work, and anticipating the most important future challenges in the field of preparing government competencies and the nature of work.

The launch of this program is in line with the objectives of the “Dubai Social Agenda 33” adopted by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, especially in the areas of enhancing the community welfare system for workers in the government sector, and the balance between work Life, family and community cohesion.

Abdullah Al Falasi: We are working to use design skills to develop new concepts and methods for practicing work and achieving goals in innovative ways that suit young talents.

Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, stressed the department’s keenness to anticipate the future of government work, prepare to deal with changes, and face challenges with flexibility, speed, and efficiency within systems and work models characterized by institutional agility, in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, as His Highness says: “Raising the efficiency of performance in the government work system, enhancing readiness levels, and transforming challenges into opportunities represents a well-established methodology in the UAE’s orientations.”

Abdullah Al Falasi said that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department is working to enhance future thinking and innovation, raise the capabilities of human resources and rehabilitate them to fill the jobs of the future, and lead future government work efficiently, relying on automation, digitization, and benefiting from the skills of the twenty-first century.

He stressed that the Dubai Government Human Resources Department is cooperating with government agencies in Dubai to develop integrated strategies and action plans to keep pace with future changes, empower workers in the government sector with future skills, advance government excellence, and enhance Dubai’s leading position as one of the world’s most prepared cities for the future.

Khalfan Juma Belhoul: The program’s outcomes will contribute to developing a comprehensive future strategy that will determine the features of the nature and method of government work

For his part, CEO of the Dubai Future Foundation, Khalfan Juma Belhoul, stressed that the launch of this program contributes mainly to accelerating the development of government work in the Emirate of Dubai, in implementation of the leadership’s directives that Dubai be the best in the world in adopting innovative practices in its government sector that are in line with the tremendous acceleration in various aspects of life and in a manner that It is reflected in the quality of services and government performance in general.

He added: “The outputs of the Future of Government Work Accelerators program will contribute to developing a comprehensive future strategy that will determine the features of the nature and method of government work during the coming years and decades, and will constitute a new phase in the system of foresight and planning for the future of the government sector, focusing primarily on keeping pace with challenges and changes.”

Various fields

During the coming period, Dubai Future Accelerators will organize specialized workshops and meetings for government work teams participating in the “Government Work Future Accelerators Programme” to work jointly to identify the most important challenges and opportunities in a variety of fields, including automation, talent, digitization, and life balance. Work, 21st century skills, job security, remote work applications, future of employment, legislation, and others.