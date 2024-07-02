Dubai (Al-Ittihad)

The Dubai Free Zones Council, in its 27th meeting chaired by His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Dubai Free Zones Council, affirmed that Dubai, under the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, continues to establish a vital, flexible and sustainable economic model that enhances the role of Dubai’s free zones in diversifying the economy, developing its opportunities, attracting foreign direct investment, and adopting the latest technology on the path to doubling the size of Dubai’s economy over the next decade and making it one of the top 3 economic cities in the world.

The Council stressed that doubling the volume of foreign direct investment, reaching AED 650 billion by 2033, is a strategic goal of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, while the members reviewed the Free Zones Model 2030, which the Dubai Free Zones Council is developing, to enhance the contribution of free zones to achieving Dubai’s ambitious goals through the added value of the economic dimension, interest in social and environmental dimension initiatives, and governance of services and operations to encourage international companies and investors from around the world to establish and expand their operations from Dubai’s free zones.

The Council reviewed the new approvals system in Dubai’s free zones and its role in accelerating the issuance of approvals immediately and instantly with features that keep pace with future work requirements. The Free Zones Business Portal was presented to facilitate the investor’s journey in obtaining available opportunities in the sectors in the free zones to practice business, and the Council’s official website was reviewed to highlight its role and present strategic initiatives and events.

The Council stressed the importance of the social axis to enable Emirati cadres and national competencies to enhance their presence in the private sector and free zone authorities, and that the field is open for Dubai free zone companies to attract qualified Emirati human capital, and provide more opportunities to train young Emirati talents in various specializations and career paths, through the flexible regulatory frameworks provided by Dubai free zone authorities and the facilities they provide to companies to benefit from the potential and capabilities of this category, which supports the authorities’ Emiratisation targets and achieves comprehensive socio-economic development.